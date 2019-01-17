Bandcamp IRL: Oakland Record Store Opening in February

On Friday, February 1, Bandcamp will open a record shop and performance space in the great city of Oakland, California. We’ll feature a selection of records that showcase the diversity and design of the more than five million albums available on Bandcamp, and we’ll soon host free, all-ages shows as part of an upcoming video series.

We’re thrilled to join the thriving Oakland arts community that includes artists and labels like The Seshen, Jay Stone, n5MD, and Slumberland Records, and our new neighbors the Fox Theater, The New Parish, The Paramount Theatre and Starline Social Club (to name a few). We’re also partnering with amazing local organizations like Oakland School for the Arts, Bay Area Girls Rock Camp, and Transgender Law Center (check out last year’s fundraiser) to throw music-focused community events.

Please come visit us in Oakland at 1901 Broadway (steps away from the 19th Street BART station), and if you’re in the Bay Area on Friday, February 1st, join us starting at 7pm for our opening celebration! Bells Atlas, Sol Development, Queens D. Light, Jazz on the Sidewalk, and MJ’s Brass Boppers will perform, all ages are welcome.