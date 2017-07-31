This Friday, Stand With Bandcamp in Support of Trans Rights

Bandcamp is a platform for artistic expression, and all manner of variance in experience and identity, including gender and sexuality, is welcome here. We support our LGBT+ users and staff, and we stand against any person or group that would see them further marginalized. This includes the current U.S. administration, and its recent capricious declaration that transgender troops will no longer be able to serve in the military. That this announcement was motivated in part to help fund the border wall exposes it as part of the administration’s cynical, discriminatory agenda.
In response, we will be donating 100% of our share of every sale on Friday, August 4th (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time) to the Transgender Law Center, a nonprofit organization that works tirelessly to change law, policy, and culture for the more equitable. TLC does critical policy advocacy and litigation on multiple fronts, fights for healthcare for trans veterans, defends incarcerated trans people from abuse in prisons and detention centers, supports trans immigrants, and helps trans youth tell their stories and build communities.
When an Executive Order was issued earlier this year barring immigrants and refugees from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the United States, we held a wildly successful fundraiser for the ACLU. We hope you’ll join us in now doing the same in support of trans rights. To participate as a fan, simply purchase music through Bandcamp on Friday and we’ll donate our share of the sale to TLC. To participate as an artist or label, send some or all of your share of Friday’s sales directly to TLC here, and let us know your plan in the comments below so that we can help spread the word. Thank you!
—Bandcamp Staff
Below, you’ll find a sampling of some of the music made by trans and gender non-conforming artists on Bandcamp. We hope that as you listen to these albums, you’ll discover some great new artists from all walks of life, who share their experiences in song.
13 Comments
Wonderful and important work! Again! Thank you Bandcamp.
Right on! We can’t sit by silent while others impose their insensitive and uneducated agenda, I’m no superstar but I’ll donate all my sales Friday!
Love Bandcamp for this. It’s great to be part of a music platform that’s concerned with the needs of the community. Glasfrosch will be donating our sales on Friday for sure.
Releasing a new EP tomorrow (8-1) and will be donating any revenue from that and anything else on my page until Saturday 8/5 to TLC. Thank you once again Bandcamp for sending a message of solidarity and support to the people that our government so shamefully ostracizes. <3 much love — mark/bary
My band will also be donating a portion of our proceeds: qohelethnoise.bandcamp.com. Proud to be on this platform and to stand in support of this community.
Thank you Bandcamp. I’m 100 percent on-board! I’m going to donate ALL my sales for the entire weekend to TLC. jonathangeer.bandcamp.com
As my brand-new album chronicles my own journey as a transgender woman, I’ve chosen to time the release to this Friday, and am proud to donate the day’s proceeds to TLC as well!
Check it out at:
http://wendarose.bandcamp.com
I think I just fell in love with bandcamp! I know it’s a little early only been with you for a month but hey let’s get married anyway. lol ok srsly I’m a transgender artist who travels the world performing and speaking on panels & seminars on the history of the “illegal” trans march in Toronto Canada.
Thank you for making my day
Thank you Bandcamp! ilyAIMY (acoustic grunge from Baltimore, MD) will be donating 100% of our August 4 sales to TLC as well: https://ilyaimy.bandcamp.com
Tofu Carnage Records will be following suit and donating 100% of digital sales to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project for the month of August.
Will be donating all digital sales on friday as well – Ever/Never Records
I’m a trans woman and I’d like to get in on this!! I’ll donate 60% of my sales to TLC on Friday (I’m a little stressed about being able to afford hormones at the moment). I just released my first EP back in June! https://humanly.bandcamp.com/
Excellent! Thank you for this Bandcamp. I’m not concerned but tired of every kind of discrimination.
