Album of the Day: Meemo Comma, “Sleepmoss”

On UK producer Lara Rix-Martin’s second album as Meemo Comma, the English countryside comes alive. On Sleepmoss, Rix-Martin builds an ecosystem that connects field recordings with ambient textures and classical flourishes, making for music that is by turns stormy and serene. There’s some subtext to the music here: on Sleepmoss Rix-Martin has found “peace with mental health” and is “mindful of the beauty in death and endings,” as she explains in the album notes.

Sleepmoss captures the richness of its surroundings, finding inspiration in the rolling hills and luscious coastline of the UK’s South Downs—where Rix-Martin takes daily strolls with her dog. “Night Rain”’s eerie, bewitching drums underline an assortment of beastly howls and squeaks, while “Winter Sun” bursts with warm strings and spacey, Fourth World sounds á la Jon Hassell and Brian Eno. On “Meadhead,” Rix-Martin stretches her palette from the sky to the sea, pairing thunderous drum rolls with water-like tones. “This album is about the glory of solitude and the richness of romance that can be found in nature,” Rix-Martin writes. Sleepmoss is a dreamlike paean to green therapy—something we could all use a little more of.

-April Clare Welsh