Album of the Day: Patrice Rushen, “You Remind Me (The Classic Elektra Recordings 1978-1984)”

Patrice Rushen is best known for her 1982 post-disco classic “Forget Me Nots.” The Grammy-nominated track has made its mark across decades, most famously sampled in George Michael’s “Fastlove” and Will Smith’s “Men in Black.” But the musician-singer, arranger, songwriter, and composer, who was the on-and-off musical director for the Grammys in the mid ’00s, has a powerful body of work that extends far beyond that one hit.

A child prodigy gifted with a honey-dipped voice, Rushen was already a sought-after musician in the late ‘70s when Elektra/Asylum came calling. You Remind Me (The Classic Elektra Recordings 1978-1984) showcases and celebrates her freewheeling soul sound. Alongside labelmates and fellow visionaries like Donald Byrd and Grover Washington, Jr., she took soul into less rigid and earnest territory, mixing in pop-friendly melodies and rhythms, and even a dash of new wave.

You Remind Me pairs 12-inch versions of classic R&B bangers like “Forget Me Nots” and “Haven’t You Heard” with more obscure numbers, like the funky “Age of Aquarius”-ish gem “Music of the Earth” and the under-the-disco-ball-glam of “Let’s Sing A Song Of Love.” Fans new and old will discover (or rediscover) classic songs with dancefloor-ready charm that feel anything but dated.

-Chaka V. Grier