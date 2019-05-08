Album of the Day: Mina, “Flight Paths”

London-based producer Mina’s latest, Flight Paths, is a perfect summer soundtrack. After spending 18 months traveling through Spain, Ghana, Brazil, Peru, Jamaica, and America, Mina translates her travels into an album that fuses electronic Afrobeats and dancehall with the pounding bass of hip-hop.

For Flight Paths, Mina collaborated with multiple artists from around the world. Ghanaian rapper Bryte implores the listener to “go down low” on “One Leg,” a song fueled by drums, snaps, and hi-hats that rises and falls over the course of four minutes. Brooklyn’s Epic B joins the party on the dreamy “Infinity Riddim,” with its heavy bass and airy vocals. “Meu Jeito” makes a pitstop in Brazil, with percussion that doesn’t quit and a brilliant performance from rapper Lyzza, who attacks the beat near-breathlessly and in Portuguese. The end result is an international block party, a terrific complement to any cookout or backyard throwdown. Guests will find its thumping beats and nonstop energy delightful, even if your neighbors don’t.

-Shanice Brim