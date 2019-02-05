Here’s What Bandcamp’s Oakland Grand Opening Looked Like

bandcamp-grand-openingBandcamp’s new store and performance space opened in fine style on Friday night, with bracing sets from the soul group  Bells Atlas, hard-hitting hip-hop crew Sol Development, Oakland MC Queens D. Light, DJ FELA KUTCHii, and Ajai Kasim & Jazz on the Sidewalk. The night kicked off with a performance by the New Orleans-inspired sounds of MJ’s Brass Boppers, whose raucous tunes set the tone for the evening to come. Here’s a look at some of the fans who came out to hear great live music and browse the stacks in the shop.
bandcamp-grand-opening-
bandcamp-grand-opening-19-600bandcamp-grand-opening-17-600bandcamp-grand-opening-bandcamp-grand-openingbandcamp-grand-opening20-600bandcamp-grand-openingbandcamp-grand-opening18-600bandcamp-grand-openingbandcamp-grand-openingbandcamp-grand-opening-

