Here’s What Bandcamp’s Oakland Grand Opening Looked Like

Bandcamp’s new store and performance space opened in fine style on Friday night, with bracing sets from the soul group Bells Atlas, hard-hitting hip-hop crew Sol Development, Oakland MC Queens D. Light, DJ FELA KUTCHii, and Ajai Kasim & Jazz on the Sidewalk. The night kicked off with a performance by the New Orleans-inspired sounds of MJ’s Brass Boppers, whose raucous tunes set the tone for the evening to come. Here’s a look at some of the fans who came out to hear great live music and browse the stacks in the shop.



