Here’s What Bandcamp’s Oakland Grand Opening Looked Like

Bandcamp’s new store and performance space opened in fine style on Friday night, with bracing sets from the soul group Bells Atlas, hard-hitting hip-hop crew Sol Development, Oakland MC Queens D. Light, DJ FELA KUTCHii, and Ajai Kasim & Jazz on the Sidewalk. The night kicked off with a performance by the New Orleans-inspired sounds of MJ’s Brass Boppers, whose raucous tunes set the tone for the evening to come. Here’s a look at some of the fans who came out to hear great live music and browse the stacks in the shop.
- High Scores: Materia Collective’s Latest Comp Pays Homage to Game Title Themes
- This Week’s Essential Releases: Jazz, Juke, Indie Rock, Spanish-Language Punk and More
- Album of the Day: Ossuarium, “Living Tomb”
- The Best Punk on Bandcamp: January 2019
- The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp, January 2019
- LatestOn Bandcamp RadioCheck out the newest episode of the Bandcamp Weekly.
-