Tommy Boy Brings Records by De La Soul, Digital Underground to Bandcamp

When it comes to foundational hip-hop, few catalogs contain as many crucial texts as Tommy Boy Records, whose roster boasted legendary acts like De La Soul, Digital Underground, Prince Paul, Queen Latifah, and countless others. Through the late ‘80s and 1990s, the label was home to groundbreaking hip-hop releases, including Digital Underground’s Sex Packets and De La Soul’s Buhloone Mindstate, the latter of which Pitchfork recently awarded a 9.1 and called , “a fever dream of shared memories, historical touchstones, geographical landmarks, first-person pronouns, and six feet deep self-­actualizations.”

Buhloone Mindstate is among the titles now available for purchase on Bandcamp, along with Digital Underground’s Sex Packets , Sons of the P , and The Body-Hat Syndrome . In addition to digital purchase, Buhloone Mindstate and Sex Packets are also available on heavyweight vinyl, each packaged with a custom Tommy Boy slipmat featuring the label’s classic logo.