Papi Squad Brings Global Electronic Music to the Bronx

At 231st St., the elevated train screeches overhead in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx. Near the end of the 1 line and just over the river from Manhattan, it’s a lot like the rest of the new New York, featuring renovated delis with vast hookah selections and sprawling, 24-hour chain pharmacies. But in many other respects, it reveals how some of the old New York has held on in ways fairly distinct to the borough, like the all-night Greek diner and the affordable Irish pub, in neither of which are any Irish or Greek people in sight. There’s a lit backyard party in the pub, named Mr. McGoo’s. The bass is heavy with the hits of the summer, but the sounds are masked from the noisy street outside and even at the bar itself. When you step out back and into the throbbing crowd, it’s like being hit by a wall of sound and new energy.

This party overlaps with a few different scenes. You might catch people dancing happily to some Chicago house and Latin freestyle, but the night revolves around Top 40 tracks and focuses on rap and dancehall. Despite its main theme, this is a rare local public outing for a small but growing community of electronic music producers from the Bronx. One of them is named Rainey, and he’s on the mic tonight, performing a collection of his vocal tracks. Rather than get on stage with the DJ, he moves around in the crowd, his big frame and half-inch plugged ears full of energy as he jumps through different styles, rapping occasionally in Japanese and Nigerian pidgin. His self-produced beats reveal where he’s coming from musically, ranging from Chicago footwork, to dembow, to Afrobeats.

The Bronx is overflowing with Latin music—and, of course, it’s the birthplace of hip-hop, with local artists like Cardi B, A Boogie, and French Montana topping the charts to this day. The borough has never really been known as a hotspot for electronic music. But now there’s a tight-knit collection of artists with their ears pointed towards global dance music styles. They only recently found each other, and are now pushing to cultivate a scene around their interests.

At its core are a half dozen producers from the Bronx that go by the name Papi Squad. All of them grew up here, have Dominican heritage, and are interested in making urban dance music like footwork, Jersey club, grime, baile funk, and more. The team has additional members, including those outside the borough from Jersey City, and there are about a dozen other local artists they collaborate with from other teams, but it’s these five local producers that make for a unique focus. They’re named AMEN, Bassbear, Bojaq, Blanco, and Rainey.

The majority of sounds they’ve been working with come from regional scenes, but the styles have all blown up to find global popularity; people around the world now engage with these styles through the Internet. Papi Squad is a local network working with international music, taking inspiration from the rest of the world and repurposing it with a vision for their borough. (There is a style of local electronic music called litefeet, but they’ve yet to connect with it. “I’ve been so focused on other places, I forgot to look up the block,” Bojaq offers.)

While Papi Squad are interested mainly in electronic music, rap is still a big part of their world. All of them listen to it regularly and they play it in their sets, too. Rainey and Jon P rap on their projects, rap remixes are a big part of most of the genres they engage with, and Bassbear and Blanco have produced for Princess Nokia and Little Simz. “Most of my sets are rap-influenced; I’ll start with rap and move onto hybrids,” Bassbear says, touching on the biggest common musical thread of all these styles.

When it comes to electronic music, each artist in the crew had an interest in it individually, but when they started meeting each other they reinforced their knowledge and the motivation to explore them. Blogs, SoundCloud, and YouTube recommendations were big discovery tools for them in the beginning. Bassbear originally started finding Baltimore club through record pools. And Bojaq first heard footwork at a Brooklyn bass music party called Reconstrvct in 2015. He was underage and his uncle had helped him get in. “Someone played a Rashad track that night and I just went down a rabbit hole after that,” he recalls with a grin.

Growing up in Latino households, all of the squad were raised on Latin music and on some level interacted with it, whether by DJing it at local parties or trying their hand at producing it in their early efforts. But other than Brazilian funk carioca and the occasional dembow, it’s largely absent from their recent catalog. There are communities all over the world that bring these various electronic styles together under one roof, and they usually include reggaeton in their output—so it’s telling that Papi Squad rarely does. It speaks to their desire to bring something new to their community. “I grew up with a lot of salsa and dembow and bachata, but as a kid you go through that rebellious stage,” says Bojaq. “I tried my best to hate Spanish music.” He’s recently been pulling samples from a lot of that music though, and is actively seeking out Latin music sound kits. It could become a larger part of their output in the future; that just depends on their mood. As Bassbear puts it: “We approach music in as much of a natural way as possible, and we’re just not too into it right now. Some genres require a certain creative energy.”

The squad’s current roster only came together in the past couple years, although some of them knew each other beforehand. Blanco and Amen were DJing on a City College radio show together in the late 2000s. The station was heavily West Indian and played mostly rap and dancehall, but Blanco was trying to introduce knew listeners to dubstep and the Brick Bandits. “I was playing mostly Top 40 shit before we met,” AMEN says. “But now I want to be as versatile as possible, that’s the goal.” The two of them lived in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, so they linked pretty quickly. This was a common theme with most of their meetings—they’d be introduced somewhere in Brooklyn or Queens and find out they lived near each other and liked similar music, and that’s all it would take. As they started to get to know each other, they’d find out they had a lot of mutual friends or were even throwing parties at the same place on different nights but not meeting each other. “When me and Bojaq met, we realized we had like 50 mutual friends,” laughs Bassbear. “That’s the thing about the social network in the Bronx. It’s not that big of a borough, we all know each other through association.”

Those mutuals make for a pretty well-connected creative scene. Kush Jones is another local producer who collaborates frequently with all of them but calls the nationwide footwork crew Juke Bounce Werk home. DJ Dana Lu, The Dance Pit, Jamesy, Axel Cloud, and ALTernate Ears are some other like-minded uptown artists, just to name a few. There’s also local DJ and promoters Neon Nuckles and Mistah Pynk. They play at a collection of nearby bars like Mr. McGoo’s and the Bronx Beer Hall, or they’ll go to one of the bigger venues like Bronx Brewery or La Marina. Papi Squad make an effort to connect with artists from other cities, too; AMEN’s most popular track on SoundCloud is a collab with Jersey’s Ase Manual. And Blanco has hosted Chicago producers like DJ Manny and DJ Jalen at his home when they visited New York.

Papi Squad consider themselves more than a music collective, they think of it as a family. All of them talk about how being surrounded by a creative team has helped them become better artists, whether through shared skills, friendly competition, motivational pushes, or constructive criticism. “It’s not like Twitter where everybody is just yelling ‘No!’ at each other,” explains Rainey. “There’s no ego. We tell each other what we don’t like but explain what we think. It’s a healthy back and forth.” But the music has created a stronger bond. “I’ve opened myself up to Papi Squad more than anybody, those guys are my brothers,” he says. It’s a sentiment they all have when talking about each other.

And that love extends to the Bronx as a whole. When it comes to discussions of what’s next, thoughts go to the borough. They hope to bring other New York creators and people from out of state uptown. “We’re trying to create a safe space for the weird kids, people who don’t feel represented because they don’t fit the social norm,” says Bassbear. “We’re trying to bridge the gap of underground culture throughout the boroughs—we’re trying to bring New York to the Bronx.”

It’s a balancing act though. “They won’t admit it, but a lot of people are afraid to come here. I just don’t want the Bronx to become another hipster tourist attraction where people come here just because other people aren’t,” Rainey adds. “But I do want to open the door for more people to feel welcome in the Bronx.”

-Mike Steyels