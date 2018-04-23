The Merch Table: April 2018

Every month, The Merch Table brings you the best and most bonkers merchandise you can find on Bandcamp. We commend bands and labels that get a little creative and think outside the tote bag. Whether it’s a fashion accessory, a piece of art, or something entirely unique, The Merch Table showcases inventive, original—and, occasionally, downright strange—stuff that you might want to get your hands on.

Unseen Worlds Tote

Tote around your freshly-purchased reissues from Record Store Day in this trippy tote from famed reissue label Unseen Worlds.

King Tuff T-Shirt

Worship at the altar of garage rock hero King Tuff.

Escaper Music Narwhal Pins

Steampunk narwhal pin? Yes, please.

Winona Forever T-Shirt

This T-shirt is strong to quite strong.

The Colorado Coffee Table Book

The Colorado is a visually stunning documentary (with an equally stunning soundtrack) about the Colorado River and the problems that come with ecological change. Images of the majestic river taken from the film fill the pages of this beautifully bound coffee table book.

-Ally-Jane Grossan
