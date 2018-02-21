Renata Zeiguer’s Indie Rock Makes Room For An “Old Ghost”

Fear, we’re so often told, is something we have to first confront, then move beyond. Naturally, music can provide much-needed support when we rise to face that challenge. But what if that fear ultimately stops us in our tracks? On Renata Zeiguer’s full-length debut Old Ghost, the New York-based singer-songwriter/guitarist considers fear as both a paralyzing force and a traveling companion that one needs to learn to make room for.

“A cloud is hovering, standing permanently still / Old ghost that I can’t kill,” Zeiguer sings on “Gravity (Old Ghost).” That cloud, as Zeiguer explains, takes many forms—alienation, depression, trauma, family dysfunction, a sense of personal inadequacy. And yet, at least on first impression, the music on Old Ghost is anything but overcast. Though Zeiguer takes cues from the vulnerability of vocal-jazz giants like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, she also nods to the springy bossa nova-style guitar-work of João Gilberto and Seu Jorge, as well as the dreamlike, faraway ambiance of vintage exotica records.

Zeiguer draws from the upbeat qualities of these influences to craft a sparkling brand of indie rock. And even when she slashes the mood with shards of thick, grainy electric guitar fuzz—as she does on the second chorus of album opener “Wayside”—her vocal delivery never sounds less than enthusiastic. Her use of vocal harmonies and reverb-soaked jazz chords seem to bathe the songs inlight. All of which lends an unlikely brightness to a host of disturbing images hiding in plain sight.

“The house is falling down, we’re sinking underground,” Zeiguer sings over an innocuous pogo rhythm on the Kafka-inspired “Bug.” She continues: “You’re burrowing in dirty mounds / With insect eyes you crawl around / Please don’t go undertow to the basement.” As the song’s myriad production and lyrical details come into relief, the music’s tone becomes increasingly three-dimensional, light casting delicate shadows across the cracked surfaces of Zeiguer’s past.

Zeiguer was watching David Lynch’s Twin Peaks for the first time during the period in which Old Ghost was written (a two-year span that began in 2013), and was struck by the iconic TV show’s signature blend of menace and humor. “The thematic material of that show is really dark,” she explains, “but there’s a playfulness—and an overarching presence of something being there that isn’t overtly there, an abstract darkness and also an abstract beauty. A mystery and an illusion that things are not as they seem, a dream space where subconscious, hidden thoughts and intuitions sort of blend into reality and everything then becomes skewed and questionable.”

As it happens, during this time Zeiguer also found herself feeling depressed, ending up in a space where her own perspective became “skewed and questionable.” For Zeiguer, one of the difficulties in coping with depression is that, “even though your reality may be blatantly distorted, your thoughts and feelings are still real.” She adds that, “of course, everyone feels depressed sometimes, but this was a philosophy of self-deprecation, of insecurity, lack of self-worth, of paranoia over what other people think, of cyclical negative thinking. I was always seeings things in the worst possible interpretation.” Writing these songs, she says, was crucial in helping her emerge from that period with a newfound trust in her own intuition.

Classically trained on piano and violin at the Manhattan School of Music, Zeiguer didn’t have the typical formative adolescent experience, the kind where your teenage identity is defined by popular music. She didn’t, for example, attend rock shows in high school. When she attended NYU in 2008, she was a newcomer to indie rock. “I’d heard the Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Radiohead, Bjork, and Weezer,” she says, “but beyond that I wasn’t well-versed.” That didn’t stop her from working with groups like Skaters, Quilt, Ava Luna, Landlady, and Paper Pyramid, though.

When Zeiguer picked up an electric guitar for the first time in 2012, she found the instrument both incomprehensible and freeing. “My brain wouldn’t accept that there were these two other strings,” she recalls. “It threw everything off, and I couldn’t figure out the grid of the fretboard.” To this day, Zeiguer isn’t aware of what notes she’s playing on guitar—the complete opposite of her hyper-awareness on piano and violin. “When you don’t know how to play the instrument,” she says, “it’s probably where you’ll get your best stuff.”

As someone who made up her own scat melodies, loved drawing, and was encouraged to improvise during some of her earliest music lessons as a child, Zeiguer has always had an inner confidence when it came to her own creativity. It just took some patience to reconnect with it. And if you read between the lines, Old Ghost retraces that process. “In the Western mindset,” she offers, “we think we need to control our thoughts. But if you just become aware of them and talk about them, they won’t become this big unknown that you have to be afraid of.”

“Ultimately,” she adds, “I think the album can be summed up with one overarching theme: learning to be yourself in spite of yourself.”

-Saby Reyes-Kulkarni