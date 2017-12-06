The Merch Table: Holiday Edition 2017

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been naughty or nice, everyone deserves a little bit of music this holiday season. Here at the merch table, we seek out the best stuff on Bandcamp made by our massive community of artists and labels. Some highlights from this year include a Peruvian cookbook and a tape encased in a concrete brick.

Here’s a list of merch items on Bandcamp that make wonderful holiday gifts.

Loud Objects Noise Toys
For the experimental child-at-heart.
Strut Turntable Mat
For the design-inclined record collector.

 

Mutual Intentions Wine Scarf
For the chilly oenophile in your life.

 

88 Days of Fortune Tarot Deck
For the astrologer who likes hip-hop.

 

Out of Control Perfume
For the perfume collector.

 

Habibi Funk Tote
For the intrepid collector of vintage Middle Eastern soul.

 

Cindy Wilson Shirt
For the ’80s baby.

 

Congotronics Boxed Set
For the Congolese electronic connoisseur.

 

Steve Jansen in Japan Photo Book
For the photographer or coffee table owner.

 

Twin Temple Oil
For the dabbler in the occult.

 

The Obsessed Hoodie
For those obsessed with The Obsessed.

 

Gameboy Cartridge USB Drive
For the gamer in your life.

 

Monster Rally Art Book
For the abstract expressionist into electronic music.

Emily Barker Coffee Beans
For the caffeine addict.

 

Baleapop Riso Print
For the collector fond of the Santa Fe style.

 

PPU Fleece
For someone you want to get cozy by the fire with.

 

African Head Charge CD Box Set
For the crate digger.

 

Rainbow Braid Tape Set
For the indie kid.

 

-Ally-Jane Grossan

 

