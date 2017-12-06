The Merch Table: Holiday Edition 2017

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been naughty or nice, everyone deserves a little bit of music this holiday season. Here at the merch table, we seek out the best stuff on Bandcamp made by our massive community of artists and labels. Some highlights from this year include a Peruvian cookbook and a tape encased in a concrete brick.

Here’s a list of merch items on Bandcamp that make wonderful holiday gifts.

Strut Turntable Mat

For the design-inclined record collector.

88 Days of Fortune Tarot Deck

For the astrologer who likes hip-hop.

Twin Temple Oil

For the dabbler in the occult.

Emily Barker Coffee Beans

For the caffeine addict.