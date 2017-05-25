The All-Metal Merch Table: May 2017

daily-naturemorte07-(1)-2

Illustration by Paul Grelet

Every month, The Merch Table brings you the best and most bonkers merchandise you can find on Bandcamp. We commend bands and labels that get a little creative and think outside the tote bag. Whether it’s a fashion accessory, a piece of art, or something entirely unique, The Merch Table showcases inventive, original—and, occasionally, downright strange—stuff that you might want to get your hands on. But, sorry: the ukulele is sold out.

You can’t spell merch table without m-e-t-a-l, and we thought it was high time to dedicate an entire month of merch findings to the genre. Gothic fonts, images of death, destruction, and gore, and monochromatic color schemes are just a few of the elements that make up the very distinct metal aesthetic. And hey, it’s even made it to the mainstream thanks to the talents of Mark Riddick. Here are the darkest merch items on Bandcamp.

Vektor Nasa T-Shirt

0008115435_10

Metal AND space? Yes, please.

LEVIATHAN Metal Pin

0006107990_10

This intricate metal work is hand done with expert care, the same care that goes into the band’s punishing sound. Leviathan also have intense long sleeves with artwork by Tim Lehi.

PRIMAL RITE Sweatpants

0010026966_10-2

Why leave the house when you can listen to metal all day in these brutally comfy sweats?

Wormrot Snapback

0008130263_10

Wormrot have pacified a sinister political slogan into something worth supporting!

Napalm Death Long Sleeve

0008713819_10

We could have made this list entirely out of “longsleeves” but decided to go with a straight up classic. A Napalm Death top emblazoned with pure metal graphics, there’s not much more to say than that.

Death T-Shirt

0003036208_10

Pay homage to Chuck Schuldiner’s memory by celebrating the legacy of Death with this fine cotton garment.

Funeral Horse Patch

0007934982_10

“Listen to Metal, Stay High, Drink Beer.” Wise words for the wicked.

Ally-Jane Grossan

Have awesome merch to share? Let us know: merchtable@bandcamp.com

This entry was written by Editorial, posted on May 25, 2017 at 11:05 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: