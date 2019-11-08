Hidden Gems: Brain Candle, “Ocean of Storms”

In our series Hidden Gems, writers share their favorite Bandcamp discoveries.
 
 

The Philadelphia band Brain Candle bill their doomy, dismal strain of sludge metal on their Bandcamp page as  “ultrasonic aural ecstasy.” Considering how they’re working from a framework that’s traditionally functioned as a vehicle for the exact opposite—a slow drip of sonic suffering—one could argue that such a distinction is self-conflicting, misleading, even; bowel-shaking, drop-tuned breakdowns aren’t exactly sunshine and rainbows. Or perhaps we’ve been under-estimating misery’s malleability the whole time. Released in 2017, Brain Candle’s Ocean of Storms LP is a wondrous anomaly, a readily-accessible, impeccably-produced, riff-filled respite from sludge and doom’s languishing, low-and-slow universe. 

“Ocean of Storms,” as the title suggests, takes many of its musical and thematic cues from the sea; in lieu of an aqueous overarching narrative à la Mastodon’s Leviathan, the band leaven abyssal imagery with primordial grooves that bubble and boil incessantly, submerged riffs smoldering like deep-sea vents from down below. Of course, like all terrestrial organisms, the members of Brain Candle need to come up for air every now and again, even more so on the songs extending past the five-minute mark. Such unpredictable bouts of ascension, like the rapid-fire solo that bursts through the froth midway on trippy highlight “Fractal Eyes,” testify to the band’s greatest strengths: for a bunch of doom-mongerers, Brain Candle are just stoked to be alive, screaming in ecstasy.

-Zoe Camp
This entry was written by Editorial, posted on November 8, 2019 at 6:56 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s