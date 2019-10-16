Album of the Day: Tawiah, “Starts Again”

Starts Again, the debut album fromLondon-based singer Tawiah, is centered around the notion of yearning.  On “Borders,” over gospel-y piano and a strolling bassline, she pines for a long-distance lover; on “Don’t Hold Your Breath,” over a gentle guitar figure and fluttering strings—courtesy of composer Miguel Atwood-Ferguson—she longs for a crush to bloom into romance. And on the title track, co-produced by Sam Beste of Hejira, she compares an on-again/off-again relationship to the changing of the seasons: “Love me in the winter when it’s bitter, bitterly cold / Love me in the summer when gorgeous girls are running wild,” trills Tawiah, who identifies as queer. “We break up / Kiss, make up and it starts again / Starts again, starts again / Can’t pretend to love another so we start again.”

“Lost In A Dream” showcases Tawiah’s feistier side, using ‘80s street soul as a vehicle to strike back at duplicitous people. They want the dirt on you, babe / Not everyone will share our joy / And they’ll come around with smiles if you make me cry,” she sings, with audible venom in her voice. Then comes the defiant cry: “But I tell ’em I can do anything with you.” On Starts Again, love is hard-won—and worth defending with every fiber of your being.

Phillip Mlynar
This entry was written by Editorial, posted on October 16, 2019 at 6:40 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s