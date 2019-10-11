Album of the Day: Marquis Hill, “Love Tape”

Marquis Hill, born in 1987, is one of the younger trumpeters in a current jazz wave that includes Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Theo Croker, and Keyon Harrold. All of these men are in their 30s, and have never known a world without hip-hop, house music, or contemporary R&B. Consequently, all these sounds and genres are mixed freely in their music, along with jazz—and it’s what Hill does effortlessly in his latest release, Love Tape.

Love Tape showcases a tight backing band—Mike King on piano, Fender Rhodes, and keyboards; Junius Paul on electric bass; and Marcus Gilmore on drums—with alto saxophonist Josh Johnson and vocalist Christie Dashiell making guest appearances. Hill himself sticks to the lush, romantic flugelhorn throughout. Tracks like “Won’t You Celebrate With Me?” and “To You I Promise” are built and mixed like modern, radio-friendly love songs. The keyboards shimmer and the drums rap gently like knuckles on a bedroom door; Hill’s horn lines are more focused on soft melodic murmuring than fireworks.

Perhaps most important of all, though, are the voices heard on “Beautiful Us” and “A New Life”: women speaking directly about the nature of love, whether it’s what they’re seeking in a partner or the value of self-realization and self-love. (There’s also an introductory track featuring the voice of the late trumpeter Roy Hargrove, a major influence on the new generation, talking about playing music as an act of service to others.) This is a fluid exploration of love in all its aspects, from personal relationships to community—all executed deftly, and with immense care.

-Phil Freeman