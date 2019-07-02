Album of the Day: Corin, “Manifest”

Producer Corin Ileto’s early releases concocted an extraterrestrial blend of grime, trance, and hardcore, but with her debut LP on Bedouin Records, she ties her music to an equally out-of-this-world mythology. Manifest builds its narrative around “the mother of technology,” a sort of sci-fi Mother Nature whose soul is split into 10 fragments spread across the universe. It’s a set-up worthy of a good anime or video game, but what makes Ileto’s debut so smart is how she always favors showing over telling.

The 10 tracks on Manifest each offer a highly distinct and fully formed glimpse of Ileto’s range. “The New Flesh” and “Maria’s Dream” both deploy razor-sharp grime with the pretty, icy minimalism of Boxed founder Mr. Mitch. “Catalyst” flies through frantic trance patterns before reaching a dizzying bridge of android baroque music, while “Exo” charges on rattling drums and menacing rave shimmers.

Manifest remains just as thrilling when it turns atmospheric. “Dissect” captures a grim corner of Ileto’s universe full of Gristleized electronic squelches that give way to hardcore techno punctuated by drums that clap like thunder. “Ingest” is even better for not ever breaking the tension. Arriving late in the album and taking advantage of the frenzied rush preceding it, Ileto stretches the anticipation while echoing synths buzzsaw in the distance.

Yet for all of its variety, Manifest is never spread thin. By its fittingly titled closing track “Refracted,” each of the disparate pieces fall in line on a vibrant spectrum. Ileto’s “mother of technology” comes together as a fantastical creation if you’re looking for it, but what Manifest undeniably represents is a highly focused statement of purpose from one of experimental techno’s brightest new navigators.

-Miles Bowe
This entry was written by Editorial, posted on July 2, 2019 at 6:56 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s