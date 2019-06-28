Album of the Day: The Young Ones of Guyana, “On Tour”

Recorded in London in 1970, The Young Ones of Guyana’s On Tour reflected the burgeoning Caribbean culture that had become embedded in the city’s DNA. Guyanese immigrants had formed part of the Windrush Generation that arrived in the U.K. from British colonies in the Caribbean between 1948 and 1970. It was part of the first Guyanese “Mashramani,” a celebration of the nation’s independence, that The Young Ones Of Guyana found themselves performing in the British capital, using the trip to enter the studio and lay down their debut album in the process.

Produced by bandleader Carlton Ramprashad, On Tour revels in classic reggae, rocksteady, and ska—sounds that were also hugely popular with certain British youth subcultures at the time, like mods and skinheads. The arrangements are awash with light guitar lines, rhythmic bongos, and funky organs. There’s a peppy version of The Harry J All Stars’ “Liquidator”—the original is strongly associated with British soccer. Drawing from popular U.S. sounds, the group offer a playful instrumental cover of Sly & The Family Stone’s freak-out “Sing a Simple Song,” while “Meditation” offers more bossa nova style rhythms. There’s little or no information out there on what happened to The Young Ones of Guyana but, with this reissue courtesy of BBE, their perfect synthesis of the sounds that changed 20th century Britain has been preserved.

-Dean Van Nguyen
This entry was written by Editorial, posted on June 28, 2019 at 6:52 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s