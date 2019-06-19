Album of the Day: Georgia Anne Muldrow, “VWETO II”

Los Angeles-bred producer Georgia Anne Muldrow is known for her West Coast funk, jazz-influenced, and psychedelic beats. Her latest project, the instrumental VWETO II, continues this trajectory. Out of the gate, listeners are treated to a futuristic melody on album opener “Almost Trendy”; elsewhere, “Bronx Skates” recalls back to the funk of the 1970s. Other standouts include the Afrofuturistic, electronic “Mary Lou’s Motherboard” and the smooth, upbeat, and funkadelic “Nate Dogg’s Eulogy,” which is a fitting tribute to the late, legendary West Coast rapper. VWETO II ends as it started with a futuristic deep funk and electronic beat on the track “Yoyo Ma fOnk.”

Muldrow’s career has spanned over 15 years, and her contributions cannot be overstated. Her work has sparked comparisons to Nina Simone and Roberta Flack, and her laundry list of collaborations includes Mos Def and Erykah Badu. Muldrow’s dossier of work—a total of 18 albums and three EPs—embodies the saying “not new to this but true to this.” Vweto means gravity in Swahili, and it’s clear that Muldrow is staying centered in what she does best. 

-Diamond Sharp
This entry was written by Editorial, posted on June 19, 2019 at 6:52 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s