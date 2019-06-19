Album of the Day: Georgia Anne Muldrow, “VWETO II”

Los Angeles-bred producer Georgia Anne Muldrow is known for her West Coast funk, jazz-influenced, and psychedelic beats. Her latest project, the instrumental VWETO II, continues this trajectory. Out of the gate, listeners are treated to a futuristic melody on album opener “Almost Trendy”; elsewhere, “Bronx Skates” recalls back to the funk of the 1970s. Other standouts include the Afrofuturistic, electronic “Mary Lou’s Motherboard” and the smooth, upbeat, and funkadelic “Nate Dogg’s Eulogy,” which is a fitting tribute to the late, legendary West Coast rapper. VWETO II ends as it started with a futuristic deep funk and electronic beat on the track “Yoyo Ma fOnk.”

Muldrow’s career has spanned over 15 years, and her contributions cannot be overstated. Her work has sparked comparisons to Nina Simone and Roberta Flack, and her laundry list of collaborations includes Mos Def and Erykah Badu. Muldrow’s dossier of work—a total of 18 albums and three EPs—embodies the saying “not new to this but true to this.” Vweto means gravity in Swahili, and it’s clear that Muldrow is staying centered in what she does best.

-Diamond Sharp