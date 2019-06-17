Album of the Day: Radiohead, “MINIDISCS [HACKED]”

OK Computer was Radiohead’s sky-scraping kiss-off to Britpop. At a time when other bands were testing their audience’s goodwill by trying to find new ways to reframe Beatles licks, Radiohead appeared to put all of that behind them, acting on Pink Floyd-level ambition without really sounding like Pink Floyd. It rushes on you all at once, purposeful and seemingly complete in its outlook and sound. It would prove impossible to copy—though a good many fourth-tier acts would certainly try. Even Radiohead never attempted to recreate its specific magic again.

This, anyway, is how we typically discuss “classic” albums—in terms that suggest OKC sprung, Athenean, from Thom Yorke’s tortured forehead. But as the recent release of 18 minidiscs from the album’s writing and recording show, Radiohead’s colossal success was never inevitable. The demos here are full of Britpop and classic rock, and there’s even an early, reggae-ish demo of “Karma Police” on disc 9. Disc 16 reorders the entire album, disrupting any supposed method or vision, off-setting some of the moodier late-run tracks with the anthemic “Lift.” Nothing about this album was inevitable.

By presenting OKC as a work-in-progress, these minidiscs have the salutary effect of pre-empting the album’s legacy as a classic. You are forced to consider the nuts and bolts. Listening to three early versions of “The Tourist” in a row forces you to hear the song as just that. Melodies change note-by-note, and single word choices—“This is what you get when you fuck with us,” Yorke sings on early soundboards of “Karma Police”—make a shocking difference. The album’s mystique is stripped away, confronting you with the fact of creative work, the thousands of choices that make the album appear unique, whole.

OK Computer, these assorted demos reveal, was a leap not, as with Kid A, of kind, but of degree. The distance between “No Surprises” and “Fake Plastic Trees” is due not to a promethean songwriting achievement, but a protracted series of choices and tweaks, the refusal to accept their first or second or 10th or 50th attempt. After 10 or more versions of “Airbag,” demo or live, you begin to hear as the band does, and when the final version arrives on disc 15, you realize at once that everything—from the processed drums to the handbells to the quick stabs of bass guitar—is, to use a phrase, in its right place. All the work becomes suddenly legible, and even, considering that many have listened to this album thousands of times over the past 20-plus years, revelatory.

Listening to these minidiscs, you get the sense that the band could easily have made The Bends again and again, changing the songs but remaining static in their ambitions. Radiohead, you realize, chose to become Radiohead.

-Robert Rubsam