Album of the Day: Brijean, “Walkie Talkie”

Percussionist Brijean Murphy is perhaps best known for her collaborations with Toro Y Moi, Poolside, and U.S. Girls, but on Walkie Talkie, she steps out on her own. The result is a smooth, sumptuous, and soulful record—one that feels like a journey through tropical house.

The songs borrow from Brijean’s childhood influences of Latin soul and jazz, combining delectably danceable rhythms with pop melodicism. Single “Show and Tell” plays like a Latin soul dance track; it’s sound is both vintage and modern, Brijean’s conga rhythms shining toward the end of the song. “Like You Do” is brought to life by Brijean’s lush and sensuous vocals, laid down over a steady percussive beat. The title track continues the record’s danceable feel, with a bumping, soulful house beat impeccably paired with Brijean’s honeyed vocals. It’s a dazzling summer record that has arrived just in time.

-Diamond Sharp