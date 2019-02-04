Album of the Day: Time Grove, “More Than One Thing”

Founded in 2008, the Raw Tapes label has become home to an evolving community of Tel Aviv jazz and soul artists. Crews like Buttering Trio have helped expose the local scene to DJs overseas. Meanwhile, their sublabel Time Grove Selections has released LPs by pianist Nitai Hershkovits, trumpeter Sefi Zisling, saxophonist Eyal Talmudi, and drummers Roy Chen and Sol Munk. Now, these young players—and others from a scene defined by its collaborative spirit, including guitarist Yonatan Albalak and a third drummer Amir Bresler—have come together as Time Grove for an LP called “More Than One Thing,” released on London label Wah Wah 45s.

Following the spacey, soundtrack-like opener “TG Theme,” Hershkovits’s meditative piano introduces “Second Attention,” giving the LP a deceptively emotive start. It doesn’t stay there for long; on “Jungle Bourjois,” the soaring horns of Talmudi and Zisling combine with Munk’s dexterous drumming for a contemporary take on Blue Note-style jazz. Where the LP really gets interesting, though, is on “Indopia,” where guest Itzhak Ventura’s ney—an Egyptian flute—and Yuvi Havkin’s spacey synthwork create a swirling piece of intoxicating electronica.

This mix of organic and electronic is also at the heart of “Piano Bubbles,” while the brooding “Talek” finds the group more free and abstract. It’s the way they can move between these different modes, from avant-garde into the lovely jazz waltz of “A.L.P.,” that makes this record stand out.

-Andy Thomas
