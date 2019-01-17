Album of the Day: Various Artists, “Italo Funk”

Don’t worry Italo-disco fiends, you’re not missing a whole subgenre in your collection of sought-after 12”s. Italo Funk is a new-school gathering of underground heads who helped shape the country’s dance scene from the ’90s onward. Curated by Soul Clap co-founder Eli Goldstein (aka Bamboozle as of late), the compilation doesn’t stick to one record store aisle. It starts with more outré strains of house music, and only gets weirder and wilder from there.

Milan’s dynamic Boot & Tax duo sets the stage with a six-minute slow burner called “Macinare”; like a DJ set with a long game in mind, it won’t set any dancefloors on fire. It’s a tense listen, a dark journey dredged in disco ball dust. The shadows lift and the lights come on by the second track, however, as Capofortuna spray laser-guided synth lines and magic trick melodies that’ll loosen more than a few limbs. Make your way through the fog machines and you’ll find the future-shocked Funk Rimini is actually Capofortuna’s own Memoryman (see also: the ebullient solo excursion “My Brother”), and Rame, aka Davide Santandrea, takes his tightly-wound sound in a loose band direction.

In other words, these 10 club-ready tracks are more than just a starter pack for spring-loaded DJ sets. It connects the dots between various corners of the vast Italian universe, from the frantic beats of Tiger & Woods to the spring-loaded analog loops of Deep88. If only more family reunions were this funky.

-Andrew Parks
This entry was written by Editorial, posted on January 17, 2019 at 6:43 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s