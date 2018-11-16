Now-Again Records Comes to Bandcamp

now-again (1)

We’re thrilled to announce that Now-Again Records’ wide-ranging catalog is now available on Bandcamp. The LA-based label was founded in 2002 by the influential tastemaker Eothen Alapatt (aka Egon), the former general manager at Stones Throw Records and current creative director of the J.Dilla Estate.

At Now-Again, Alapatt focuses on reissuing stellar albums with a truly global scope from the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s, including American composer David Axelrod’s kaleidoscopic Songs of Innocence, the legendary Zimbabwean rock group Wells Fargo’s dazzling masterpiece Watch Out! and the mesmerizing works of Iranian songwriter Kourosh Yaghmaei.

In recent years, the label has added contemporary releases to their roster as well, including albums by the psychedelic funk ensemble the Heliocentrics. To learn more about the history of Now-Again—and to hear some of their incredible releases—tune into Bandcamp Weekly this coming Tuesday, November 20, when Andrew Jervis will be interviewing Eothan and playing select cuts from the Now-Again roster.

-Max Savage Levenson
This entry was written by Editorial, posted on November 16, 2018 at 12:20 pm, filed under featured music and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s