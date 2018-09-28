An Update on Today’s Fundraiser for the Voting Rights Project

With seven hours still remaining in our fundraiser for the Voting Rights Project, we wanted to pause to thank everyone who stood with Bandcamp to help ensure the right to a safe, fair vote for all—with no obstacles, hassles, or threat of intimidation.

The live sales feed on Bandcamp’s home page, at around noon today.

We also would like to thank Pitchfork, Fader, Metal Sucks, Noisey, Decibel, Punk News, Music Ally, and Conor Oberst for spreading the word about the fundraiser, and helping to raise awareness about this critical issue. The right to vote and the exercise of that right are the very foundations of democracy, and we were inspired by and grateful for the outpouring of support from the Bandcamp community.

This is only the beginning: for true change to occur, we need to carry today’s momentum to the polls and elect people who reflect our values. If you have not already, register to vote now and, in November, show the current administration that we demand change.

