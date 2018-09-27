Territory licensing comes to Bandcamp

We’re excited to introduce a new feature for label and Pro accounts: the ability to license albums to labels in specific territories.

Here’s how territory licensing on Bandcamp works. Imagine you’re a label releasing an album, and you’ve partnered with another label to distribute it to fans in Iceland. In the album editor, you’ll see a new “add a territory license” link. Click that, look up your partner (they will need to have an existing Bandcamp account), add them, and then select the territory you’d like to license to them.

We’ll notify your partner via email that you’ve set up a territorial license for the album. Once they accept the license they can choose to add their own merch and artwork to be displayed to fans in their territory.

When fans in Iceland purchase the album on Bandcamp, we’ll collect the money and send the appropriate share of revenues to your partner. Voila.

Our territory licensing tool allows you to add multiple partners, and to assign a partner multiple territories. Because all of this is done behind-the-scenes, fans around the globe will still be able to buy and enjoy albums you’ve licensed just as they have in the past. We simply make sure the money goes to the right people in the right places.

Happy licensing!