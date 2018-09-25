This Friday, Stand with Bandcamp to Protect Voting Rights for All

In just seven weeks, the United States will hold its midterm elections—a vitally important moment that will determine whether the country stays on its current path, or renews its commitment to democracy.
As a community built around the idea of empowering and amplifying individual voices, Bandcamp is doing two things to bolster the democratic process in this historically consequential election.
Voter Registration
First, we’re encouraging U.S. visitors to Bandcamp to register to vote, and helping them do that on our site. The unfortunate fact is that most people don’t vote in midterm elections: only 17% of young people voted in the 2014 midterms, and 40% of eligible voters overall. Turnout for the 2016 presidential election was not much better, with the predictable result being a government that reflects the values and priorities of the very few. We can change this, but only if more of us vote. You can register or find your polling place here.
A Fundraiser to Protect Voting Rights
More immediately, we want to help protect the right to vote itself, which is increasingly under attack by elected officials who seek to stay in power by undemocratically and illegally disenfranchising minorities, young people, and the poor. According to a recent study, 20 states have passed new, restrictive voting laws since 2010, which include arbitrary cutoff dates for early voters, unnecessary burdens on the voter registration process, and a tightening of voter ID requirements. Now more than ever, we need to make sure that every person who wants to exercise their right to vote can do so easily, without hassle, anxiety, or obstruction.
And so this Friday (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time), for any purchase you make on Bandcamp, we will donate 100% of our share of the proceeds towards the Voting Rights Project, a program led by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to advance and protect the right to vote and ensure that right is afforded equally to all.
To participate as a fan, simply purchase music through Bandcamp on Friday and we’ll donate our share of the sale to the Voting Rights Project. To participate as an artist or label, send some or all of your share of Friday’s sales directly to the Voting Rights Project here, and let us know your plan in the comments below so that we can help spread the word.
And of course, if you are a U.S. citizen, register to vote today and get out to the polls on November 6th—it’s not hyperbole to say that our future depends on it.
25 Comments
Thank you for using this platform for such a vital cause! I will donate all proceeds of Friday’s sales via https://dannypaulgrody.bandcamp.com to your initiative.
They Stole My Crayon is always proud to be associated with a socially-active company like Bandcamp, and will gladly donate 100% of our proceeds for sales on Friday to the Voting Rights Project! https://theystolemycrayon.bandcamp.com/releases
I’LL DONATE ALL OF FORNICATION STATION’S SALES THIS WEEKEND TO VOTING RIGHTS <3
slashsound will stand with bandcamp in donating our day’s proceeds. thanks for all you do for music and the people of our world <3
Juju Music Edition is on board. We’ll donate 50% of proceeds. https://janjakut.bandcamp.com/
I will plan to donate 100% of all Dave Zup Bandcamp sales made on this Friday to the Voting Rights Project: https://davezup.bandcamp.com/
Amazing to see you guys doing this – I too will donate everything from Friday’s sales: https://crosspolar.bandcamp.com
Awesome cause!
2DCAT will donate all of our proceeds as well:
2dcat.bandcamp.com
Those Darn Gnomes will participate and download 100% of all sales as well. Thanks for standing up!
http://thosedarngnomes.bandcamp.com/
Thank you, I live in Alabama, one of the states that has made it harder to register to Vote, I moved here from Vancouver, in 2015, and took me 4 months to get all of the necessary documents to register,
We’ll donate 100% of Down West sales on Friday. https://downwest.bandcamp.com
I’ll donate all my proceeds as well – https://chrispolcyn.bandcamp.com
Thanks for doing this!
I’ll donate 100% of proceeds to this cause as well – https://chrispolcyn.bandcamp.com
Thanks for doing this!
I will donate all proceeds from preorders on Friday of my forthcoming album AND OTHER SHORT STORIES, VOL. I to this project. This is awesome and I look forward to being able to help. :-)
Cantaloupe Music will stand with you in matching all our Friday sales toward this initiative. <3 u Bandcamp!
I love this!!! I remember you did something similar a few months or a year ago. Can you create a list of all artist-proceed participants that have commented by Thursday night? (I think there was a similar one during your last fundraiser)
Fabrica Records is on board. We’ll donate 50% of proceeds. https://fabricarecords.bandcamp.com/ (mod: please delete my previous post).
I’ll put Zum proceeds towards this as well https://zumaudio.bandcamp.com/
The We Are Not Trump compilation series will be donating all of our proceeds less fees to RAICES. Two great charities with one purchase!
Will definitely promote on Friday! And we’ll donate 10% of our proceeds on Friday.
Most excellent.
QOHELETH will be participating: http://qohelethnoise.bandcamp.com. We’ll donate 100% of our proceeds as well. Thanks so much for this initiative!
Great! Will you be featuring a list of labels that will be doing the same?
Absolute dudes of the highest order.
Can you do something about the ridiculous Brexit situation for us poor Brits?!
Fantastic BANDCAMP!