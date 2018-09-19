Album of the Day: ADULT., “This Behavior”

For the last 20 years, Detroit’s ADULT. have been exploring the intersection between people and machines. In their work, human vocals collide with sputtering electronics; programmed beats and live performance merge to feel as one; the beat of the dancefloor meets the sweat of the mosh pit.

On their seventh album they continue to explore this territory. As a husband and wife duo, Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus know about the push-pull dynamics of making two separate entities work as one. The sense of synchronicity—and also discord where needed—feels palpable throughout. Kuperus’s voice is never anything less than fierce, and is often as powerful and dominating as the analog electronics she plays against, which shift between moments of serene beauty and melody to twisted, mangled, and furious noise.

ADULT.’s entire genre-hopping career has been unpredictable, and this feeling is mirrored on This Behavior. It jolts from the heavy techno thunder of “This Behavior” to the doom-pop of “Perversions of Humankind,” from the oscillating throb of “Irregular Pleasure” to the sleazy and ink-black humor of “Lick Out the Content.” Continually volatile yet endlessly rewarding, ADULT. are evolving along with the larger technological dystopia, making music that challenges as much as it provides catharsis.