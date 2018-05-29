The Final LP by Aboriginal Singer Gurrumul is Spiritual & Beautiful

The late Yolngu Aboriginal Australian songwriter Gurrumul sang blasts from the past—intensely-moving songs and chants with origins that extend 10,000 to 20,000 years into antiquity. His soulful voice seemed to come from somewhere both far away and deeply inward. He drew upon his culture’s tenaciously-held memories of a Dreamtime, when godlike ancestral entities molded the countryside into spiritually-charged geographies known as Songlines.

Gurrumul’s music attains its spiritual apex on Djarimirri: Child of the Rainbow, released nine months after his death in July 2017. With the collaboration of longtime producer, accompanist, and friend Michael Hohnen, along with arranger and conductor Erkki Veltheim, Gurrumul’s traditional Yolngu songs and chants find contemporary echoes in the minimalist rhythms and harmonies of composers like Arvo Pärt, Philip Glass, and Steve Reich.

Born blind in 1971 among the clans and tribes inhabiting the repatriated Aboriginal territory of Australia’s Elcho Island, Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu played in two long-lived Aboriginal groups, Yothu Yindi and the Saltwater Band, before launching his solo career in 2008. Hohnen accompanies the singer’s nylon-stringed guitar on double bass on Gurrumul, an eye-opening collection of traditional songs and penetrating originals, like “Gurrumul History (I Was Born Blind),” that has sold more copies than any other Indigenous album and made Gurrumul an important voice in Australian music.

His debut set the stage for the more ambitious Rrakala, in 2011, on which Gurrumul also plays piano and drums, and 2015’s The Gospel Album, which consists of inventively aboriginized reimaginings of the songs Gurrumul heard in a hometown Methodist church established by Christian missionaries.

Hohnen, who first encountered Gurrumul as the “quiet genius” of the Saltwater Band, eventually became the left-handed, upside-down guitarist’s eyes on the outside world. The strength of their connection is evident in the film Gurrumul, a documentary by Paul Williams about the pair’s profound connection. Gurrumul, Hohnen said via email, “was the most special person, as a collaborative musician and soul, and he always reflected on and responded to ideas we spoke about.”

On Djarimirri, Gurrumul’s richly multi-tracked voice invokes spiritually significant animals—turtles, crows, crocodiles—and natural wonders like sunsets, threatening clouds, and rainbows. Cellos and basses mirror the rich and repetitive rhythmic vocabulary of the tubular Aboriginal instrument known as the yidaki, aka the didgeridoo. The overall effect is archaic, futuristic, and hallucinatory at once.

“I would try to get inside his head and his songs, and then challenge him to take them further,” Hohnen says. “He influenced me by always striving for perfection, and pushed me to present his work in the best way possible because if we didn’t then we would be letting down his family.”

Hohnen experienced something of a eureka moment when he realized Minimalism was the key to bridging Aboriginal and Western music. “For years, we had tried to work out how to present Australia’s first music, which is an enormous body of work, to its country’s inhabitants,” he explains. “The Australian population has very little idea that they actually have their own body of musical works. Then one day the idea of repetition came about, and we thought, ‘Let’s mirror living Yolngu styles in music.'”

While Aboriginals have been around for some 50,000 years, they comprise only three percent of Australia’s population. Gurrumul, therefore, represents both a reawakening and refreshing of old cultures on the brink of extinction.

“We will continue to perform and teach his music forever,” says Manuel Dhurrkay, who was Lennon to Gurrumul’s McCartney (or vice versa) in the Saltwater Band. “Every younger Yolngu has grown up listening to G’s words and music. He was our number-one musician and singer, he was our messenger and voice into the world.”

-Richard Gehr