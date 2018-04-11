Album of the Day: Rawkid, “Grum Vol. 1”

London’s grime scene gets all the shine, but to focus on it as the epicenter is to do a disservice to all of the unique voices doing work in other parts of the U.K. On Grum Vol. 1, Sheffield MC Rawkid makes a strong case that some of England’s most unique vocal grime music is coming from a city three hours north of the country’s capital.

Grum Vol. 1 is Rawkid’s debut, so the vocalist comes ready to bite. He has a rapid-fire flow, aggressive and braggadocious, with rhymes to back those boasts up. Look no further than the album’s first track, “Black Einstein,” a song that balances humor and seriousness on a line-to-line basis. That song also introduces the key to Rawkid’s sound: his ability to effortlessly blend punchlines with heady, stream-of-consciousness bars. His most famous track to date, “Grum 5.0,” is a hilarious breakdown of the intricacies of England’s many grime dialects.

“Long John Silver” is a woozy concoction of dizzy synths and grooving drums. “Listen, I’m not shit / I’m the shit / Too many men think they’re in Pearl Harbor / I can’t swim,” he raps, alternating between sly giggles and stone-faced seriousness. On the bluntly-titled “Fuck Your Dreams (Feat. Kyro),” he delivers tough street poetics over triplet-laced hi-hats. “If a man tries to duplicate my shit / I find him / Say no more.” Then, just half a verse later he shows off his skillful wordplay, rapping “Got me blue in the face just like the queen’s face on a five-pound note.” Bristling street threats paired with witty one-liners and laugh-out-loud bars don’t always work in conjunction, but Rawkid has perfectly balanced the equation. Maybe he is the black Einstein after all.

Will Schube
This entry was written by Editorial, posted on April 11, 2018 at 6:52 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s