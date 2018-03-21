Album of the Day: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, “Polygondwanaland”

While many contemporary psychedelic rockers seem to be stuck in a past vision of the future, trapped by templates based on their ‘60s and ‘70s forebears, Australian septet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have always been intent less on hippie-garage cosplay than they are on psych’s decades-long tradition of musical exploration through bugged-out world-building. Polygondwanaland was part of an exceptionally prolific period last year in which the group released five albums in the same year (as opposed to their usual two); it was originally self-released late last year and the band urged fans to take the music and use it as they see fit. It was subsequently made available on vinyl through several labels, the latest being France’s Only Lovers Records.

Polygondwanaland is perhaps the most traditional folk-rock album of the 2017 releases (as traditional as King Gizzard have ever been, that is to say—not very). Last year’s frenzy also included forays into microtonal composition (Flying Microtonal Banana), free jazz improvisation (Sketches of Brunswick East), and an absolutely wild concept album (Murder of the Universe). Polygondwanaland opens with “Crumbling Castle,” which builds steam with a quickly paced drum and bass guitar groove. As the guitar and vocals enter, the song takes on a mystical sort of spaciousness, the lyrics lamenting a world headed for destruction: “Look upon our condition, crumbling castle / We head to our extinction, crumbling castle.” From the delicate prog-folk fanfare of the title track to the drone-boogie of “Searching…,” Polygondwanaland is a profound example of how the trippiest music can conjure up a whole new world of magic and wonder.

-John Morrison