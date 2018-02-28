Album of the Day: Royal Brat, “Eyesore”

Minneapolis punks Royal Brat have been on an upswing since 2015 when they broke into the scene with the lo-fi, five-song mixtape Negative Bone, which showcased the band’s aggressive, crunchy guitar riffs and in-your-face lyrics. It was a short but bombastic debut that led to a national tour on the strength of those five tracks. More importantly, it established them as queer punk storytellers and warriors, with most songs sharing painful experiences with heartbreak, identity, and sexual abuse, as well as their struggles as members of the queer and femme communities. On their full-length debut Eyesore, Royal Brat dedicates each minute—there are 26 of them—to gut-punching lyrics that move from poignant accounts of violence and inequality, to empowering anthems of self-determination and self-worth.

It’s an urgent record. Alex Uhrich’s high-pitched vocals add an extra layer of intensity and madness to songs that already feel a bit schizophrenic in the best possible way; melodic, poppy guitar riffs often mask the seriousness of the subject matter. On “Snowball,” the band subvert the cheerleader chant “Be aggressive!” as a way to decry toxic masculinity and celebrate the rise of the underdog. On “Swim,” they employ abrasive, staccato melodies and fuzzy percussion to tell the story of a sexual assault survivor dealing with the aftermath of the attack. It’s one of the rawest tracks on the record and, also one best suited for a circle pit.

Eyesore is wall-to-wall standout tracks, but the song that best encapsulates the band’s ethos is the closer, “Camisole.” During a spoken word interlude, Uhrich delivers an empowering (and instructional) manifesto on navigating the world today as a young queer person. Her words could also apply to anyone who wants to make the world better for themselves and for those around them. She says that strength, self-determination, and the right to exist don’t trump tenderness, kindness, and intimacy. And while that may sound intuitive, it’s a statement that’s not expressed nearly enough. With Eyesore, Royal Brat join the growing roster of queer punk bands making important statements about their experiences in both their communities, and the world at large.

-Amaya Garcia