Album of the Day: Imarhan, “Temet”

The fuzzed-out, trance-inducing psychedelia of Tuareg guitar has become one of the more celebrated sounds in African music over the past few years. Performers like Tinariwen and Songhoy Blues, from Mali, and Bombino, from Niger, have combined the traditional music of Berber peoples in the Sahara with blues rock influences and amplification to create a unique, immediately recognizable, and hugely appealing hybrid—Jimi Hendrix and Oum Kalthoum blissed out together.

The Algerian band Imarhan’s 2016 self-titled debut was a fine example of the form, with track after track of groovy, meditative riffs. Their sophomore effort, though, is a step further. The rock influences have been amped up and combined with a good bit of funk; the result is less trance, more swagger. The first track, “Azzaman” has a shoulder-shrugging, loose-limbed backbeat that you would fit right in on classic rock radio; it climaxes with a guitar solo that leans so heavy on the wah-wah it’s almost self-parodic: ridiculous and glorious at once. “Ehad wa dagh” has a tasty hook and a rhythm section racing along at punk rock speeds without breaking a sweat. “Tumast” has a slinky bottom end, walls of blazing guitar, and a vocal chorus that wouldn’t be out of place in Bollywood pop; it’s an honest-to-god desert dancefloor stomper.

“Zinizjumegh” starts as a pretty acoustic number, bluesy in the spirit of folks who love both Robert Johnson and Robert Plant. Halfway through, the amplified guitar comes in, breaking the song open like a rolling cloudburst. The meditative closer “Ma S-Abok” is dreamy acoustic folk-rock, with singer Sadam Ag Ibrahim’s providing gentle vocals that slide between chant and confessional. Even the quiet bits of Temet feel like they’re speaking loud enough for the whole world to hear. In Imarhan’s hands, Tuareg isn’t a regional style, but a universal language.

Noah Berlatsky
This entry was written by Editorial, posted on February 27, 2018 at 6:46 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Gallo (@elRoosterGallo)
    Posted February 27, 2018 at 9:58 am | Permalink

    This is an incredible album !

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s