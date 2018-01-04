Album of the Day: Heathered Pearls, “Detroit, MI 1997 – 2001”

Every song on Heathered Pearls’s new EP can be traced back to the timeline in its title: 1997-2001, a major turning point in techno’s “electronica” period that gave us Grammy-winning, chart-topping records like Dig Your Own HoleFat of the Land, and Play. The arena-ready artists behind those albums—The Chemical Brothers, Prodigy, and Moby—weren’t the only ones giving America a swift kick in the (parachute) pants. Thanks to an upswing of support from festivals, MTV, and magazines (mostly SPIN, Rolling Stone, and Alternative Press), electronica’s underground counterparts were also thriving well into the early ‘00s.

This was especially the case in Chicago and its sister city Detroit. While Heathered Pearls may have been too young to witness the Belleville Three’s foundational beats firsthand a decade earlier, the producer/DJ made the most of the Motor City by dancing on its ashes at shipping containers, abandoned warehouses, and gnarly, dimly-lit club nights. These barely-legal settings are the main inspirations behind “Under the Bridge,” “The Chop Shop,” “Mack & Bellevue,” and “The Packard Plant”—backlit, not-quite-bangers that pick up where last year’s “Belleville Renderings Part I” single left off.

Unlike the balmy ambient bent of Heathered Pearls’s early material, Jakub Alexander’s recent output has been cold and restless, lurking in the shadows alongside the hazy, nostalgic hooks of more emotive laptop technicians like Pantha Du Prince, The Field, and Lawrence. In other words, he’s come full circle, pulling inspiration from the past while forging a new path for an uncertain future. Here’s hoping he follows it with a proper LP sometime next year.

Andrew Parks
This entry was written by Editorial, posted on January 4, 2018 at 6:43 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s