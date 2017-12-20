Album of the Day, Blush, “Blush”

Recording as Blush, Maura Lynch turns her bedroom demos into a 20-minute set of cozy guitar pop songs that maintain a sense of casual intimacy even, when given the studio treatment. Lynch, formerly of Darlings and Beverly, is joined here by members Jon Campolo (Pill), Andy Chugg (producer of Pop. 1280), and Nick Campolo who amplify her small songs while maintaining their simplicity through intelligent musical choices.

Lynch’s tracks are straightforward and concise, never relying on gauzy metaphors to complicate her declarations of love. That gives Blush a quiet dignity that elevates it above the level of tweeness sometimes found in bedroom-based projects. Whether she’s singing about love (and she’s mostly singing about love) or lonely nights on the road, Lynch is plain spoken and brief in her observations. “Let the sun shine to your toes / Good morning, baby,” she coos on “Daisy Chain,” a song that balances Lynch’s sweet nothings over chunky block chords for an effect that’s sugary without becoming saccharine. The instrumentation throughout Blush has a similarly gentle touch, and only occasionally does Lynch add any extra embellishments, such as the chorus of soft whistles that precede the harmonizing vocals on the outro on “Baby Don’t Blush,” or the dash of synth on “Lunching Alone.”

Near the end of the record, Lynch unearths the low-key indie pop song hiding within Mariah Carey’s 1992 classic “Fantasy” through an excellent cover version, fully encapsulating the fragile joy of nascent love that is celebrated throughout Blush.