Album of the Day: Inconcessus Lux Lucis, “The Crowning Quietus”

Since Venom gave the genre its name way back in 1982, black metal has always had a nasty rock ‘n’ roll streak. Inconcessus Lux Lucis hail from Manchester, 150 miles down the road from Venom’s native Newcastle, and they’ve got more than a little of the British forefathers’ brand of evil showmanship in their DNA.

The Crowning Quietus, the band’s second full-length, opens with a bit of a fake-out. The intro track, “With Leaden Hooks and Chains,” is all wild-eyed Satanic chanting, ear-splitting feedback, and martial drums. By the time it feeds into “Amour Rides Upon Midnight,” the rules have changed, and the black ‘n’ roll party has begun. “Midnight” is a near-perfect black metal song, a five-minute tactical flurry of riff after riff hitting you like a welterweight champion on a speed bag. Like the rest of the album, the song’s riffs borrow as much from Motörhead as they do from Mayhem, all while managing to conjure the cobwebbed atmosphere of black metal’s Norwegian Second Wave. The rest of the album, highlighted by the epic Iron Maiden-worshipping closer “Fever Upon the Firmament,” follows suit in glorious fashion.

Guitarist Malphas is also the band’s drummer and vocalist, and it’s almost unfair how brilliantly he executes all three tasks. His pummeling drums provide a tight canvas for his arena-sized riffs and Erik Danielsson-like rasp. Inconcessus Lux Lucis has the potential to be black metal’s next big crossover act. The Crowning Quietus is a huge step in that direction.

-Brad Sanders