Introducing the Bandcamp App for Artists and Labels

The Bandcamp App for Artists and Labels is here! It gives you a real-time mobile view into your stats, helps you manage and fulfill your merch, and lets you directly message your fans, even targeting those messages by fan location and level of support. Check out the screencast above for more details, and grab it for Android or iOS!
Please send media inquires to press@bandcamp.com.
4 Comments
A+ guys! Clean, simple, easy to use!
hell yes. i was just shipping one of my bandcamp orders today, thinking about how i wish there was a bandcamp app for artists. and i got back and it exists. thank you.
Amazing job team!!
Sweet. Great UI and simplicity.