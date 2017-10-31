Introducing the Bandcamp App for Artists and Labels

The Bandcamp App for Artists and Labels is here! It gives you a real-time mobile view into your stats, helps you manage and fulfill your merch, and lets you directly message your fans, even targeting those messages by fan location and level of support. Check out the screencast above for more details, and grab it for Android or iOS!

Please send media inquires to press@bandcamp.com.

This entry was written by Ethan Diamond, posted on October 31, 2017 at 9:51 am, filed under Bandcamp. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. Todd
    Posted October 31, 2017 at 12:46 pm | Permalink

    A+ guys! Clean, simple, easy to use!

  2. billy noon
    Posted October 31, 2017 at 12:51 pm | Permalink

    hell yes. i was just shipping one of my bandcamp orders today, thinking about how i wish there was a bandcamp app for artists. and i got back and it exists. thank you.

  3. gonovavfx
    Posted October 31, 2017 at 2:05 pm | Permalink

    Amazing job team!!

  4. Gaia (@discovergaia)
    Posted October 31, 2017 at 2:30 pm | Permalink

    Sweet. Great UI and simplicity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: