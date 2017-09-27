The Merch Table: September 2017

Every month, The Merch Table brings you the best and most bonkers merchandise you can find on Bandcamp. We commend bands and labels that get a little creative and think outside the tote bag. Whether it’s a fashion accessory, a piece of art, or something entirely unique, The Merch Table showcases inventive, original—and, occasionally, downright strange—stuff that you might want to get your hands on.

Idle Bloom Exfoliating Face Mask

Nashville’s Idle Bloom have teamed up with Foxie Cosmetics to bring you a skin-softening face mask. This merch item brings a whole new meaning to the term “facemelting.” The mask, made with aloe, papaya, and other natural ingredients, has a subtle lavender scent, but the band assures the “scent isn’t too strong at all, we promise!”

Poppy Membership Ring

Poppy is a lot of things: a musician, a pop star signed to a major label, a meme, and a hoax. Her YouTube videos often depict the petite blonde in a sparse space discussing everything from cellphones and meme culture to capitalism and nihilism. Pledge your allegiance to Poppy with this shiny ring.

Marissa Nadler Handmade Candle

Marissa Nadler is a thoughtful songwriter. So thoughtful, that she’s paired each of her songs with a scented soy wax candle. I recommend lavender, created for her song “Was It A Dream,” which Nadler says will “help you forget those bad dreams.”

Patrick Cowley T-Shirt

Show that you’re the ultimate fan of Patrick Cowley, master of gay porn soundtracks, by wearing this fabulous T-shirt. The hi-contrast portrait seen here is the cover of the School Daze LP.

Andina Cookbook

This bundle captures the flavors of the Andes, quite literally. The Andina cookbook has over 110 recipes, passed down to Martin Morales from his mother and grandmother. There’s also a 7” picture disk, featuring two songs from the excellent Andina collection, which focuses on the huayno and cumbia music of the Peruvian Andes.

Ally-Jane Grossan  

