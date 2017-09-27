Oceantied’s Distinctly Indian Footwork

Oceantied

On his debut EP, Tribes, Ketan Bahirat combines field recordings and instrumental references to traditional Indian music with footwork’s skittery rhythms, creating a graceful union of organic and electronic. The Bangalore-based producer, who records as Oceantied, is a standard-bearer for underground electronic music in the world’s largest democracy. A Red Bull Music Academy graduate, Oceantied was a headliner in Boiler Room’s first-ever India session last year, and has shared decks with the likes of RP Boo, Sam Binga, and AMIT. This past year has a been a busy one for the young producer. This fall, he’ll release his second EP, Paradise/Closets; he’s also at work on a full-length concept album.

Oceantied, who also plays guitar for post-rock band Until We Last, has a deep relationship with India’s centuries-old rhythmic traditions. “I grew up listening to a lot of Indian classical music because of my dad,” he says. “There was music playing every morning as I woke up, and I think that influenced me a lot when it comes to making music,” he says. “I also went for Hindustani classical vocal lessons for a year, did the basics, bought myself a guitar, and that’s basically how I got into making music. I taught myself how to play and later record.”

On Tribes’s title track, haunting flute melodies weave between steady drum intervals; the sound of the drums resembles the timbre of the powerful dhol and dholak, South Asian two-headed hand drums typically seen at weddings and folk performances. Punjabi shouts enter the mix, making the song feel like an experimental take on bhangra. But shortly after the one-minute mark, the warped basslines kick in, and listeners can tell they’re in for something special.

The song was directly inspired by a traditional folk performance that’s native to the province of Karnataka, which is home to the tech hub of Bangalore. The performances typically make use of a percussion instrument called the dollu, which is usually slung around the neck, leaving the artist free to dance as they play. “I was trying to channel the energy I felt when I watched a troupe of girls called the Baale Mane Gopalapura perform a drum and dance piece at the venue The Humming Tree in Bangalore,” Oceantied says, “but I wanted to add the essence of footwork [and] jungle.”

“Back when I was listening to footwork, about four or five years ago, I knew of only a very few people who were also listening to footwork,” he says. “I think the sound is easily appreciated in India because of the energy, and also because it’s a relatively fresh sound for our audiences. The footwork parties nowadays are doing really well, but DJs will usually mix in jungle/drum & bass. We’re still yet to see dancers—that will really be the time when India can say ‘We have a footwork scene.'”

On “Streets,” undulating drums are interspersed with a jingle that mimics ghungrus—an anklet of tiny bells usually found on the feet of Indian classical dancers. Around the 1:30 mark, listeners hear an Indian man issuing a concerned warning about “dangerous sounds”—a sample that adds comic relief and helps transition the track into whirring, twitchy bass. “This was made as part of an exercise I do with a music collective I’m a part of called DASTA,” Oceantied explains, “where the six of us put in one sample each and make a track within a week. All the samples just fit in perfect and had an Indian element to them already.”

Oceantied expands on DASTA’s goals, ideas, and importance: “When we were deciding what exactly to do, we held a self-imposed residency at Alibaug for a week, close to Mumbai at a farmhouse, where we built two studios, and basically used it as a point to discuss events, plan for the year and create a pool of ideas. [We want to create] a real community for music-makers all across India.”

Despite all the nods to Indian culture, Oceantied insists the EP was more of a creative release than anything else. After musing a bit on the power of Indian folk music and how he interprets those sounds, he concludes: “I wanted to use all the influences that I’d gathered and put my own soul into it.”

—Nisa Kreems

