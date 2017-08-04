An Update on Friday’s Fundraiser for the Transgender Law Center

We want to thank everyone who participated in today’s fundraiser for the Transgender Law Center. Bandcamp’s community of artists, fans, and labels once again stood with us to enthusiastically voice a commitment to equal rights for all, and oppose the marginalization of the LGBT+ community.

With a few hours left to go (the party ends at midnight PST), we estimate that fans will have bought nearly $700,000 worth of music today. All of our share of that (~12%) goes directly to TLC. The remainder goes to the labels and artists, many of whom will be donating their share of sales as well. Artists and labels pledged their support so quickly that it was often difficult to keep up, but we’d like to extend a deep, heartfelt thanks to ANTI-, ATO, Merge, Kill Rock Stars, Sub Pop, Hyperdub, Polyvinyl, Car Seat Headrest, clipping., Frankie Cosmos, 12XU, Bella Union, Caribou, Deathwish, Exploding in Sound, Hardly Art, and the hundreds more who joined us. Your support and commitment is inspiring.

We also would like to thank NPR, Spin, Pitchfork, Metal Sucks, AVClub, Billboard, Invisible Oranges, Noisey, Fast Company, Newsweek, Forbes, TLC itself, and Cyndi Lauper for spreading the word about the fundraiser, and helping to raise awareness about this issue.

We did hear from a few individuals who suggested that we “stay neutral” and “just sell music.” To those people we say this: an attack against any marginalized community is an attack against all of us. We believe we have a moral obligation to oppose such attacks, and we will always happily embrace the amazing opportunity we have to rally others to do the same.