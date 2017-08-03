Over 200 Labels & Artists Join Us in Donating Friday’s Profits to the Transgender Law Center

Over 200 artists and labels have joined us in donating their share of sales tomorrow to the Transgender Law Center. We’ve done our best to list them all here, but if you’re a label or artist who will be making a donation, you can let people know by sharing your information in the comments below. Regardless of what you purchase, Bandcamp will be donating 100% of our share of the proceeds to the Transgender Law Center. The labels and artists listed below are making additional donations.

25 Diamonds

6131 Records

A Sound of Thunder (Offering special vinyl release.)

The Absent City (Donating the proceeds from all August sales to TLC.)

Alexalone (Donating proceeds from newest EP to TLC.)

alt255

Allison Weiss

Already Dead Tapes & Records

Amadeus Records

Amigo/Amiga (Donating 100% of digital and 10% of physical to TLC.)

Anneka

ANTI-

Aqualamb (Donating 100% of digital sales and 20% of physical to TLC.)

Art and Music

Audio Antihero Records

Automation Records

babygotbacktalk

Bad Bat Records

Bary Center

The Brangs (Donating 100% of proceeds from Seafoam Green to TLC.)

Brock Wilbur

BSNSS CLSS (New album The Altered States available for 24 hours, with all proceeds going to TLC.)

Buzzkill Squad

Candy Says

Car Seat Headrest (Releasing exclusive demo, with all proceeds going to TLC.)

Caribou

Casey Dienel

Cat Meat

Chase Rayment

Christine Bougie

Circuits (Posting new EP early to support fundraiser.)

Claire Michelle

clipping.

Community Records (Donating all weekend sales, beginning Friday, to TLC.)

The Cornersmiths

Crossbill Records

Crown Larks

Cult of the Lost Cause

Curious Quail

Dark Horse

Darko the Super

Dawnings

Deathwish Records (Donating a portion of Friday sales to TLC.)

Debra Galactica

Deep Sea Records

Deserted Village

Dharmata 101

Dion Lunadon

Distort//Discos

Donker (Donating all proceeds from the song “Shadow Box Butterfly” and 50% of album sales to TLC.)

Don’t Panic Records (Donating $1.00 of every sale to TLC, plus giving free, limited-edition hot sauce with every purchase.)

Drawing Room Records

ella guro (Releasing Atoms, a collection of unreleased material, for fundraiser.)

Emily Elbert

Euforquestra

Eric Benoit (Donating all sales and releasing exclusive single.)

Evade the Eye

Ever/Never Records

EXOAURA

Eyes Behind the Veil

Faith\Void

Father/Daughter Records

Fay Wolf (Donating proceeds from all digital sales to TLC.)

Fedorahead

felte.

Ferdi

First Word Records

Flannelgraph Records

Florist

FLUF

Fun Never Starts

Gavin Prior

Gaywire

Georgie Jessup

Germany Germany

Glasfrosch

Gold Flake Paint (“Putting something together” exclusively for Friday.)

Grace Petrie

Great Grandpa

Grotesque Organ Defilement

Hardly Art

Hausu Mountain (Donating all shipping costs and 20% of sales to TLC.)

Heather Christian & the Arbornauts

Hello June

Honest Horse

Horse Lords

HUGOwho

Humanly (Donating 60% of all sales to TLC.)

Hyperdub

Iapetus

ilyAIMY

Immortal Bird

The Implicit Order

Indian Jewelry

Indonesian Junk

Infinite Best

Inspected by 13 (Proceeds from new album, Thundershaft, will be donated to TLC.)

International Orange

Jackknife Seizure

Jay Regan

Jennie Sadler

John Marglin & Carl Bauer

Jonathan Geer

The Judys (Donating proceeds from The Very Best of the Judys to TLC.)

Juliana Finch

Julius Eastman (Offering unreleased, exclusive single.)

Kelly Parde Cooper

Ken Reid

Kiam Records

Kill Rock Stars

kranky (Offering an exclusive new song from Grouper, with proceeds donated to trans-friendly organizations.)

Lamniforms

Landscape Tapes

Late Bloomer

The Late Cretaceous

Lazy Legs

Lenny Zenith

Lich King

Liquid Library

Lost Twin

LRKR

Lycanthea

Maki Yamazaki (Donating 50% of all sales to TLC.)

Mall Music (Donating 50% of all sales to TLC.)

Marc With A C

Matt Steady

Matthew Ashcroft

Mel Stone

Melodywhore

Merge Records (Donating 50% of sales to TLC, plus offering free mystery 7″ with the purchase of two or more vinyl LPs.)

Mexican Summer

Michael Hefner

Michael Hix (Donating all proceeds from new album, Pneuma, to TLC.)

Minorcan

Mirror Universe Tapes (Donating proceeds from all purchases to TLC except Gimmie Tinnitus, which benefits NYCLU.)

Misbehavin’ Maidens

Mississippi Jones

Mister Vertigo

Modern Radio

Museum Mouth (Donating proceeds from exclusive demos for Popcorn Fish Guinea Pig to TLC.)

Nancy Falkow

Near Mint

Nebulamigo

Neon Shudder

New Professor

Northwoods Records

Nosedive

Numero Group (Proceeds from early release of Jackie Shane’s single “Cruel Cruel World,” from the forthcoming Numero Group collection, will be donated to TLC.)

Old Lion

Opossum Trot (Donating 50% of all sales to TLC.)

Other Electricities

Ordinal Records

Owen Kilfeather

Paper Thin (Donating sales from 10am PST Saturday to 10am PST Sunday to Minus18 Youth.)

Patrick Turner

Paul Melancon

Perfect Scums

Pilgrim Omega

Polarities

Polyvinyl Records

Powi

Primitive Acoustics

QOHELETH

Revolution I Love You

Round Whirled

Ruins of Elysium

Rum Bar Records (Donating 50% of their share of sales.)

Run For Cover

Sad13

Salem Wolves

Sarah Hennies (Posting exclusive, unreleased material.)

Sarah Shay

Schwebung

Seb Woodland

Self Aware Records (Also donating proceeds from Amanda X’s Giant to Women Against Abuse.)

Servant

ShyBoy (Donation 100% of proceeds from the song “He and She” to TLC.)

SLEAZY (Donating proceeds from limited-edition test pressing.)

So Is the Tongue

Soft Lashes

The Sonder Bombs

Sparkler Monthly

Speedy Ortiz

Standard Issue Citizen

Static Noise Bird (Offering two exclusive songs with screenshot of Friday purchase.)

Stephen Liu

Stereochemistry

The Striped Bananas

Studded Left

Sub Pop

Swedish Columbia

Swept to See (Donating all sales from Friday through Sunday to TLC.)

Tara Jane O’Neil (Releasing exclusive live EP, with all proceeds going to TLC.)

Technikal Ted

Ted’s Dead

Tender Loving Empire

Terrance Pryor

Tim Fromont Placenti

Third Kind Records (Releasing “something new” on Friday for the fundraiser.)

The Tired Horizon

Tofu Carnage

Tom Winckles

Tonks and the Aurors

Totally Knuts

UIQ Music

Ulrike Mod

Vertigo Fox (Donating proceeds from all sales from Friday to Monday to TLC.)

Victor’s Lament

Voices of Where

WAKE

Warehouse 86

Watching Nebula

Wenda Rose

Whimsically Macabre

Whitevisitation

Wichita Recordings

William S. Braintree

Wounded Knife (Donating to Kampania Przeciw Homofobii, a non-profit organization aiming to promote legal and social equality of LGBT people in Poland.)

XETAS

Young Adults

The Zannies (Donating proceeds from new live record to TLC.)

Zoom Lens (Donating 100% of all digital, cassette, CD, and vinyl purchases to TLC.)

ZUM Audio

Zvi