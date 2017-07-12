Album of the Day: Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, “Youth Detention​ ​(​Nail My Feet Down To The Southside Of Town)”

With his band the Glory Fires, Lee Bains III has spent the better part of the past decade confronting Southern stereotypes. In their familiar-to-some blend of classic rock, hardcore, melodic punk, and rootsy country-grunge, Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires insists on a version of Southern rock that interrogates its region’s history while explicitly fighting for Southern progress.

With its sprawling 17-song tracklist, Youth Detention (Nail My Feet to the Southside of Town) finds Bains zeroing in his focus as a songwriter. The album is primarily an expansive, multi-angled exploration of the way in which Bains’s hometown of Birmingham socializes its children along racial and class lines.

Songs like “Black & White Boys” and “Good Old Boy” are fierce polemics that jolt the band’s message into sharp clarity, while the album centerpiece triplet of “I Heard God!,” “Crooked Letters,” and “I Can Change!,” complete with a sample of children chanting and audio snippets of protester rallying calls, show off the band’s London Calling-level ambition.

Bains is a bookish songwriter whose intersectional Southern-punk has always been interested in the colliding worlds of religion, history, gender, and identity. With Youth Detention, he’s made his most thoroughly urgent album, one that concerns itself with the problems of the here and now more thoroughly, and convincingly, than any of his previous work, which tended to be more historically-minded.

But for all his scholarly leanings, Bains is an unpretentious, pop-loving, rock ‘n’ roller keen on physical detail as a songwriter and sympathetic to the occasional anthemic chorus (“Whitewash,” “Nail My Feet Down To the Southside of Town”). On Youth Detention, which blends the band’s heady conceptualizing with a sturdy batch of solemn sing-alongs, Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires have finally made an album worthy of the group’s outsized ambition.

Jonathan Bernstein 

This entry was written by Editorial, posted on July 12, 2017 at 6:27 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: