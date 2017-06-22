The Merch Table: June 2017

Merch Table

Illustration by Paul Grelet

Every month, The Merch Table brings you the best and most bonkers merchandise you can find on Bandcamp. We commend bands and labels that get a little creative and think outside the tote bag. Whether it’s a fashion accessory, a piece of art, or something entirely unique, The Merch Table showcases inventive, original—and, occasionally, downright strange—stuff that you might want to get your hands on.

To mark the official start of summer we’ve got fly T-shirts and slick baseball hats for all your festival needs.

Sad Chasey Cassette

0009831490_10

With its extremely slow ‘90s R&B slowed to a crawl over haunted house beats, this new vaporwave tape is glitch heaven. In case you’re unfamiliar with vaporwave’s philosophical implications as a critique of post-capitalism, Sad Chasey’s album art, a display photo depicting an escalator, is here to remind you that this is music for malls.

Rakta Pin

0010219287_10

This Rorschach test as a butterfly pin makes for a very fine addition to the front pocket of your jean jacket.

Discos Capablanca Embroidered Unicorn Shirt

0010281862_10

This is the 21st century’s answer to the Unicorn Tapestry and a phenomenal way to show your support for this out-there Berlin-based dance label.

D∆WN Baseball Cap

0010287429_0

We are huge fans of D∆WN here at Bandcamp Daily. In fact, you can easily spot us walking around Brooklyn en masse sporting these baseball caps.

PPU Record Bag

0010515946_10

The perfect transport tote for the rare 7’’ diamonds in the rough you’ve been searching for since The Land Before Time was a thing.

Ally-Jane Grossan 

Have a merch item you’d like to share? Drop us a line: merchtable@bandcamp.com

This entry was written by Editorial, posted on June 22, 2017 at 6:55 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: