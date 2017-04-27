The Merch Table: April 2017

Merchtable

Illustration by Paul Grelet

Every month, The Merch Table brings you the best and most bonkers merchandise you can find on Bandcamp. We commend bands and labels that get a little creative and think outside the tote bag. Whether it’s a fashion accessory, a piece of art, or something entirely unique, The Merch Table showcases inventive, original—and, occasionally, downright strange—stuff that you might want to get your hands on.

This month’s merch table is spring-themed. We’ve thrown winter out the window here at Bandcamp Daily—we’re looking forward to spring showers, outdoor shows, and the items that will help usher us into the warmer season.

Hyperdub Gym Bag

0009279907_10

The always-excellent Hyperdub have made it easier than ever to transport your tunes and tennis shoes to and from the gym. This slick sack is perfect for the EDM-loving jock in your life.

Wharf Cat Urochromes T-Shirt

0009415476_10

We love a great throwback T-shirt. This modernist masterpiece would fit into a gallery just as easily as a noise rock show.

Soap Library Aromatherapy Snifter

0007761935_10

With warm weather comes smelly garbage. Don’t suffer a stinky walk through city blocks. Instead, smell the sweetness of this handy pocket snifter.

Chastity Belt Bucket Hat

0005676810_0b

Chastity Belt have seriously upped their merch game with this extremely fly jean bucket hat. Their highly anticipated follow-up to last year’s Time to Go Home arrives this June and we’re told the record is best enjoyed wearing head-to-toe Chastity Belt merch.

Nervi Cani Snake T-Shirt

0009922383_0

There’s a lot going on here, but leave it to Nervi Cani to make a mushroom cloud and a snake look cute.

Ally-Jane Grossan 

This entry was written by Editorial, posted on April 27, 2017 at 7:12 am, filed under featured music and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: