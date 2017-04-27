The Merch Table: April 2017

Every month, The Merch Table brings you the best and most bonkers merchandise you can find on Bandcamp. We commend bands and labels that get a little creative and think outside the tote bag. Whether it’s a fashion accessory, a piece of art, or something entirely unique, The Merch Table showcases inventive, original—and, occasionally, downright strange—stuff that you might want to get your hands on.

This month’s merch table is spring-themed. We’ve thrown winter out the window here at Bandcamp Daily—we’re looking forward to spring showers, outdoor shows, and the items that will help usher us into the warmer season.

The always-excellent Hyperdub have made it easier than ever to transport your tunes and tennis shoes to and from the gym. This slick sack is perfect for the EDM-loving jock in your life.

We love a great throwback T-shirt. This modernist masterpiece would fit into a gallery just as easily as a noise rock show.

With warm weather comes smelly garbage. Don’t suffer a stinky walk through city blocks. Instead, smell the sweetness of this handy pocket snifter.

Chastity Belt have seriously upped their merch game with this extremely fly jean bucket hat. Their highly anticipated follow-up to last year’s Time to Go Home arrives this June and we’re told the record is best enjoyed wearing head-to-toe Chastity Belt merch.

There’s a lot going on here, but leave it to Nervi Cani to make a mushroom cloud and a snake look cute.

—Ally-Jane Grossan