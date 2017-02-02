NoBanNoWall: Over 200 Labels & Artists Join Us in Donating Friday’s Profits to the ACLU

Over 200 artists and labels have joined us in donating their Bandcamp profits tomorrow to the ACLU and other organizations in support of immigrants and refugees. We’ve done our best to list them all here, but if you’re a label or artist who will be making a donation tomorrow, you can let people know by sharing your information in the comments below. Bandcamp will be donating 100% of our share of the proceeds to the ACLU, no matter what you choose to buy, but the labels listed below are making additional donations.

Aaron Tap

Abbot Kinney

Advance Base

Al Baker

Alanna McArdle (ex Joanna Gruesome) (Donating to Right to Remain)

Alex Rose

All That Noise For Feeling

American Residue Records

Amplifer

Andy D

Andrew Tuttle

Anti-

Animal Style Records

Anthology Records

Arctic Flowers

Auralgami Sounds

Ba Da Bing Records (Donating to the Nigerian Muslim Association of New York)

Barsuk Records (Proceeds from their compilation Sad! will benefit the ACLU)

Batillus

Blissesb

Blood Music (Donating all revenue from digital sales)

Bloodshot Records

Boilerman

Bones Hamilton

Boogarins (Will donate 10% of their sales of “Desvio Onirico”)

Broken20

Carbon 7

Casiotone For the Painfully Alone

Champion Lover

Chasing Morgan

Cherub Records

Chin Up!

Chris Polcyn

Cody Yantis

Colleen Raney

Common Ground Records

Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends

Cory J Brewer

Cougar on a Meth Binge

Court Hoang

Crocodile Deathspin

Daylight Robbery

DCTV (Will be donating to the ACLU for the entire month of February)

Dead Lizard Grin

Deathwish, Inc.

Den Miller

Digisaurus

Doll Factory

Don’t Stop Now

Duke Buzzy

Epitaph

Eric Peter Schwartz

Esper Scout

Extinction AD

Fact Pattern

Fake Limbs

Father/Daughter Records

Fire Talk Records (Will donate 10% of their sales)

Flannelgraph Records

Fluff and Gravy Records (Will donate 10% of their profits)

Four Tet

Franck Martin

Full Spectrum Records

Further Records (Will donate 100% of digital sales, 50% of physical)

Future of the Left

Gap Tooth

Germany Germany

Get Party Records

Gezzelig Records (All proceeds from “Is There Another Language” will be donated)

Gidim

Glass House

Golden Halos

Head 2 Wall Records

Her Name is Calla

High Aura’d

Hip Kid Records

Hit City U.S.A.

Hop on Pop

Hopeful Monster

Hyperdub

Infinite Best

Interbella

Jameson Elder

Jesse Dangerously

John Heart Jackie

Jonas Newhouse

Jorge Velez

Kaptur

Ken Reid (Will donate 50% of sales to the ACLU)

Kill Rock Stars

Killer Tofu Records

Knuckle Puck

Laura K

Le Barons

Ligature

Lonely Child

Lonely Voyage Records

Loop Crew

Los Campesinos!

Lubec

Luciernaga

Luke Sweeney

Lushlife (Donating all proceeds from “My Idols Are Dead” mixtape)

Lykanthea (Donating all proceeds on 2/3 to CAIR)

Major Grizz

Mandy Troxel

Marc with a C (Donating all proceeds from digital sales)

Marking

MD Dunn

Melissa Dunphy

Merge Records (Making a donation to the ACLU matching 100% of proceeds from Bandcamp purchases)

Mexican Summer

Midnite Snaxxx

Minks Miracle Medicine

Mint Records

Miracle of Sound

Modern Huge

Mogi Grumbles

Mojave Nomads

Molly Bauckhman

Mothertapes

Mythstery Records

Naal

National Tattler

Negative Fun Records

Nerd Ferguson

Nesh Complex

Night Orchid

Norwegian Arms

Obfusc

Pandafan

Pelican (Donating all sales to Doctors Without Borders)

Pinegrove (Donating all sales to Southern Poverty Law Center)

Planet Creep

Porky’s Groove Machine

Post War Glamour Girls

Psychic Troubles Tapes

Quarter Tonality

Rafiq Bhatia

researcher

Reunions

Rhymesayers

Riognach Robinson

Ripped From the Roots

River Whyless

Robot Needs Home

Robert M. Jones

Rock Plaza Central

Rock, Paper, Cynic

Roofhare (Will donate 100% of sales from their newest EP)

Run for Cover

Running Red Lights

Sad13

Sam Moss

Scientific American (Matching every “pay more” donation)

Screen Vinyl Image (Donating 100% all February to the ACLU)

Sean + Ur Not

Silver Torches

Sloth Hands

Software

Socotra Soundscapes (All proceeds go to Solidarios Sin Fronteras, a Barcelona-based NGO working to rebuild homes and communities on Socotra after the main island was devastated by hurricanes)

Son Lux (All proceeds from “At War With Walls and Mazes” will be donated to the ACLU for the next four years)

Speedy Ortiz

Spencer Robinson

Split Feet

Still Here Records

Storm Clouds

Sub Pop

Subsquare

Sumeau

Swanning

Swoon Records (Will donate 10% of digital sales)

Tape Waves

Tax Brandywine

The Big Bend

The Big Ups

The Bryan Adams

The Envlps

The Fog Signals

The Foul English

The Riftshifters

The Sound of the Ladies

This is Hell

This Soil is Diseased (Donating $100 plus any other revenue to the ACLU)

Tompkins Square

Tribal Realites

Ultrakylstron

Up & Go

Versus the World

War Records

Washer (Donating to the Council on Islamic Relations)

Weird At Last

Whimsically Macabre

Wild Wild Wets

William Selman

Willy Porter

Xiu Xiu (Donating 100% of revenue from Bandcamp sales for the next four years to the ACLU)

Zulu Panda