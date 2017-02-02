NoBanNoWall: Over 200 Labels & Artists Join Us in Donating Friday’s Profits to the ACLU

Over 200 artists and labels have joined us in donating their Bandcamp profits tomorrow to the ACLU and other organizations in support of immigrants and refugees. We’ve done our best to list them all here, but if you’re a label or artist who will be making a donation tomorrow, you can let people know by sharing your information in the comments below. Bandcamp will be donating 100% of our share of the proceeds to the ACLU, no matter what you choose to buy, but the labels listed below are making additional donations.
Aaron Tap
Abbot Kinney
Advance Base
Al Baker
Alanna McArdle (ex Joanna Gruesome) (Donating to Right to Remain)
Alex Rose
All That Noise For Feeling
American Residue Records
Amplifer
Andy D
Andrew Tuttle
Anti-
Animal Style Records
Anthology Records
Arctic Flowers
Auralgami Sounds
Ba Da Bing Records (Donating to the Nigerian Muslim Association of New York)
Barsuk Records (Proceeds from their compilation Sad! will benefit the ACLU)
Batillus
Blissesb
Blood Music (Donating all revenue from digital sales)
Bloodshot Records
Boilerman
Bones Hamilton
Boogarins (Will donate 10% of their sales of “Desvio Onirico”)
Broken20
Carbon 7
Casiotone For the Painfully Alone
Champion Lover
Chasing Morgan
Cherub Records
Chin Up!
Chris Polcyn
Cody Yantis
Colleen Raney
Common Ground Records
Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends
Cory J Brewer
Cougar on a Meth Binge
Court Hoang
Crocodile Deathspin
Daylight Robbery
DCTV (Will be donating to the ACLU for the entire month of February)
Dead Lizard Grin
Deathwish, Inc.
Den Miller
Digisaurus
Doll Factory
Don’t Stop Now
Duke Buzzy
Epitaph
Eric Peter Schwartz
Esper Scout
Extinction AD
Fact Pattern
Fake Limbs
Father/Daughter Records
Fire Talk Records (Will donate 10% of their sales)
Flannelgraph Records
Fluff and Gravy Records (Will donate 10% of their profits)
Four Tet
Franck Martin
Full Spectrum Records
Further Records (Will donate 100% of digital sales, 50% of physical)
Future of the Left
Gap Tooth
Germany Germany
Get Party Records
Gezzelig Records (All proceeds from “Is There Another Language” will be donated)
Gidim
Glass House
Golden Halos
Head 2 Wall Records
Her Name is Calla
High Aura’d
Hip Kid Records
Hit City U.S.A.
Hop on Pop
Hopeful Monster
Hyperdub
Infinite Best
Interbella
Jameson Elder
Jesse Dangerously
John Heart Jackie
Jonas Newhouse
Jorge Velez
Kaptur
Ken Reid (Will donate 50% of sales to the ACLU)
Kill Rock Stars
Killer Tofu Records
Knuckle Puck
Laura K
Le Barons
Ligature
Lonely Child
Lonely Voyage Records
Loop Crew
Los Campesinos!
Lubec
Luciernaga
Luke Sweeney
Lushlife (Donating all proceeds from “My Idols Are Dead” mixtape)
Lykanthea (Donating all proceeds on 2/3 to CAIR)
Major Grizz
Mandy Troxel
Marc with a C (Donating all proceeds from digital sales)
Marking
MD Dunn
Melissa Dunphy
Merge Records (Making a donation to the ACLU matching 100% of proceeds from Bandcamp purchases)
Mexican Summer
Midnite Snaxxx
Minks Miracle Medicine
Mint Records
Miracle of Sound
Modern Huge
Mogi Grumbles
Mojave Nomads
Molly Bauckhman
Mothertapes
Mythstery Records
Naal
National Tattler
Negative Fun Records
Nerd Ferguson
Nesh Complex
Night Orchid
Norwegian Arms
Obfusc
Pandafan
Pelican (Donating all sales to Doctors Without Borders)
Pinegrove (Donating all sales to Southern Poverty Law Center)
Planet Creep
Porky’s Groove Machine
Post War Glamour Girls
Psychic Troubles Tapes
Quarter Tonality
Rafiq Bhatia
researcher
Reunions
Rhymesayers
Riognach Robinson
Ripped From the Roots
River Whyless
Robot Needs Home
Robert M. Jones
Rock Plaza Central
Rock, Paper, Cynic
Roofhare (Will donate 100% of sales from their newest EP)
Run for Cover
Running Red Lights
Sad13
Sam Moss
Scientific American (Matching every “pay more” donation)
Screen Vinyl Image (Donating 100% all February to the ACLU)
Sean + Ur Not
Silver Torches
Sloth Hands
Software
Socotra Soundscapes (All proceeds go to Solidarios Sin Fronteras, a Barcelona-based NGO working to rebuild homes and communities on Socotra after the main island was devastated by hurricanes)
Son Lux (All proceeds from “At War With Walls and Mazes” will be donated to the ACLU for the next four years)
Speedy Ortiz
Spencer Robinson
Split Feet
Still Here Records
Storm Clouds
Sub Pop
Subsquare
Sumeau
Swanning
Swoon Records (Will donate 10% of digital sales)
Tape Waves
Tax Brandywine
The Big Bend
The Big Ups
The Bryan Adams
The Envlps
The Fog Signals
The Foul English
The Riftshifters
The Sound of the Ladies
This is Hell
This Soil is Diseased (Donating $100 plus any other revenue to the ACLU)
Tompkins Square
Tribal Realites
Ultrakylstron
Up & Go
Versus the World
War Records
Washer (Donating to the Council on Islamic Relations)
Weird At Last
Whimsically Macabre
Wild Wild Wets
William Selman
Willy Porter
Xiu Xiu (Donating 100% of revenue from Bandcamp sales for the next four years to the ACLU)
Zulu Panda
111 Comments
http://sunlesssearecords.bandcamp.com Sunless Sea Records will be donating 100% of sales Friday-Sunday.
Happy to do the same!
http://wharfer.bandcamp.com
Apptronica will donate all revenue from digital sales on Friday to the ACLU. http://apptronica.bandcamp.com
The Record Machine will be matching donations for every sale. http://www.therecordmachine.bandcamp.com
Please Add me to the list ^_^
https://jaimecereus.bandcamp.com/track/fear-in-the-land-of-the-brave
100% of proceeds will go to the ACLU for the rest of the year.
Ides Of Gemini will be donating all Friday’s profits to the ACLU: https://idesofgemini.bandcamp.com
Green Monkey Records will donate all revenue from all sales on Friday to the ACLU.
Bows will be releasing a new track on Friday and donating all proceeds to the ACLU Friday-Sunday
https://bowsmusic.bandcamp.com/
Sign us up!
https://clairmorgan.bandcamp.com/
We would like to be added to this list, as we will be donating 100% of our physical and digital album sales tomorrow to the American Civil Liberties Union.
http://freerunnermusic.bandcamp.com
GagReflex will be donating 100% of digital sales and 50% of physical sales and merch
We are happy to stand with you on this issue. 100% of Proceeds will be donated to the ACLU for two weeks straight!
Spaceship Pictures and Harmonic Union Music are too…
https://spaceship.bandcamp.com/
https://harmonicunionmusic.bandcamp.com/
https://gagreflex.bandcamp.com
100% of digital sales and 50% of physical sales/merchant to ACLU this Friday
us too! putting up new tracks tomorrow.
https://motionstudies.bandcamp.com/
You can count me in – thomlyons.bandcamp.com
http://2020k.bandcamp.com – 5% of profit for all of 2017 Bandcamp sales will go toward the ACLU!
I will also be doing this – with the exception of Without Borders, profits from which go to the London organisation JCWI in perpetuity, I will be donating any takings to ACLU.
http://deerful.bandcamp.com
https://theirrefutable.bandcamp.com/ – you can have 100% of my digital sales for the next month
http://theburninghell.bandcamp.com is doing 100% tomorrow.
Well Well Well would like to donate 100% of sales Friday Feb 3rd to the American Civil Liberties Union
http://www.wellwellwelltheband.com
Please donate all of my bandcamp sales tomorrow, Friday February 3, 2017 to the ACLU. I am the daughter of an Auschwitz survivor and a new artist at Bandcamp. We’ve seen this before! No to the ban on (Muslim) immigrants. No to cruelty to immigrants. We must protect the stranger in our midst. We must defend our democratic values. -Shoshana Jedwab artist of “I Remember”.https://shoshanajedwab.bandcamp.com/
https://newrestaurants.bandcamp.com – we’ve donated all of the money we’ve made from this record so far to the ACLU and will continue to do so
germanerrormessage.bandcamp.com – 100% of profits from digital sales for the month of february are going to the aclu
Record Kicks will be donating 100% of our share of any digital sales bought on Bandcamp on Friday to ACLU http://recordkicks.bandcamp.com
https://erinmckeown.bandcamp.com/ will donate 100% of proceeds to border angels http://www.borderangels.org/ and black girls code http://www.blackgirlscode.com/
The Fuss is pre-releasing our debut album, “The Fuss (LP)”, for 24 hours on Friday, February 3rd, 2017. We are donating 100% of ALL sales to the ACLU. That which unites us is greater than that which divides us. Power to the people. God Bless you all.
https://whatthefuss.bandcamp.com
Antiphons will be donating 100% as well ~ http://antiphons.bandcamp.com ! thanks for doing this, bandcamp
https://soulmatesproject.bandcamp.com/ will be donating 100% of tomorrow’s profits to the ACLU
Brass Magic will donate 100% of our share of any digital sales bought on Bandcamp on Friday to ACLU!
https://brassmagic.bandcamp.com/
Birch will be donating 100% of tomorrow’s proceeds to the ACLU — https://birchmusicnyc.bandcamp.com/
Hero Records will be donating 100% of sales (not just profits) – https://herorecords.bandcamp.com/
I play in “Kaptur” and 100% of our portion of sales will be donated to the ACLU as well!
Toxic Parents will be joining.
https://toxicparents.bandcamp.com
My release “Mink Swimming Pools” collects new and rare work of mine that is inspired by Rod Serling’s work and the Twilight Zone. All proceeds are going to the ACLU, as well as NPR. And I’m covering all bandcamp fees. It debuted on 1/20 and will be available through 3/20 and limited to 50 tapes.
Digital available here: https://uncommonrecords.bandcamp.com/album/mink-swimming-pools
Tapes available here: http://ihadanaccidentrecords.com/album/mink-swimming-pools
Please donate all of my bandcamp sales tomorrow, Friday February 3, 2017 to the ACLU. http://jenniferposmusic.bandcamp.com
Gummy Soul
https://gummysoul.bandcamp.com/
100% of proceeds from Pleasure Boat Records on Feb 3rd will be going to the ACLU –
https://pleasureboatrecords.bandcamp.com/
Count us in! https://lapecheband.bandcamp.com donate 100% of sales tomorrow to ACLU
The entire Specialist Subject Records catalogue is ‘pay what you want’ Friday.
All proceeds from downloads will be donated to Refugee Action, a UK-based charity who actively support people who are resettling in the UK having fled conflict and persecution.
https://specialistsubject.bandcamp.com/
I’ll be donating any and all profits from albums sold on Friday to the ACLU as well. #resist https://apostroph1c.bandcamp.com/
I’m matching Bandcamp by donating all my proceeds from sales on my Bandcamp catalog Friday, Feb 3 to the ACLU.
https://colemanjolley.bandcamp.com/
Low Heat Records is already donating proceeds from its TAKE ME HOME a benefit concert for West Virginia record to the WV Red Cross, but will make additional donations to the ACLU for all sales Friday https://lowheatrecords.bandcamp.com/music
The Wyrd Brothers will also donate 100% of this Friday’s Downloads to the ACLU.
I’ll be donating 100% of all my download profits tomorrow. I’m splitting them evenly between Planned Parenthood and Omaha’s The Refugee Empowerment Center (http://refugeeempowerment.org/).
I will be donating any and all profits from all sales sold on Friday to the ACLU as well.
https://314techno.bandcamp.com
Itty Bitty Beats will be donating 100% of digital music sales on Friday 3rd,to ACLU. http://ittybittybeats.com
I’ll donate all profits from Jumble Hole Clough sales on Friday to the ACLU.
https://jumbleholeclough.bandcamp.com/
C4Service will donate their share on Friday, too.
https://c4service.bandcamp.com/
Han-FX & Jor-DMC will donate 100% of All sales of partners in rhyme until the end of Feb
I will donate all proceeds of download sales. Helen McCookerybook
The Raygun Girls will also be donating all proceeds of all album sales through Bandcamp to the ACLU.
I am first generation US born. My grandmother came here from Ecuador and brought my mother.
Cartoon Violence will donate half of all our proceeds on Friday to Planned Parenthood.
You can pay what you want for anything in our back catalog, as well as pre-order our new EP coming out this month.
http://cartoonviolins.bandcamp.com
Get in the Car will be donating 100% from everything sold for the month of February to the ACLU.
#nobannowall https://getinthecar.bandcamp.com/
Deckhead Records will be donating 100% of sales tomorrow. deckheadrecords.bandcamp.com
We will be donating all profits from our Bandcamp digital sales for the whole month of February to the ACLU. #nobannowall Check out our song, “Call Out Love”. It’s our anthem of hope for these crazy times. https://thebellesounds.bandcamp.com/
Thank you so much for doing this, Bandcamp! I’ll be donating 100% of my share of “The Wishing Hour” to ACLU.
Bad Vibrations (AU) will donate 100% of profit Fri-Sun to Australian charity – RISE: Refugees, Survivors and Ex-detainees
https://morebadvibrations.bandcamp.com/
ATTENTION ALL 6 OF MY FRIENDS!!! 100%!!! http://hossanova.bandcamp.com/album/ensnare-the-bovine
Queen Takes King will also be doing the same.
http://queentakesking.bandcamp.com
Vinyl NightMare Orchestra stands with immigrants the world over and will join Bandcamp in donating 100% of Friday sales to the ACLU!
Bloodnut will also donate any money we make tomorrow to the cause.
All sales from http://arenal.bandcamp.com will be donated to the ACLU tomorrow.
Count us in! antherpdx.bandcamp.com
Hit City U.S.A. will donate 100% of profits friday to ACLU. #nobannowall
All Distort//Discos sales will be donated to the ACLU tomorrow. Cheers!
http://distortdiscos.bandcamp.com
#nobannowall https://soliloquypop.bandcamp.com/
Soliloquy will also donate 100% of friday sales to the ACLU. Sanctuary everywhere!
i will donate all sales tomorrow to the ACLU https://earthensea.bandcamp.com
Also just posted an album and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to 3 other organizations as well: https://earthensea.bandcamp.com/album/a-serious-thing
InI PSALM collective will to the same on february, how can we do?
I will also be donating 100% of sales to the ACLU https://chriswenn.bandcamp.com
Count Jurassic Pop in! All Friday’s revenue goes to the ACLU.
https://jurassicpop.bandcamp.com
In addition to Bandcamp’s ACLU donations, I’ll be splitting digital proceeds from my eponymous works between the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and 3Arts in Chicago, an organization advocating for our city’s women artists, artists of color, and artists with disabilities. As for my Sleepyhead project, we’ll be splitting digital proceeds between Planned Parenthood and Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ health and social services organization also in Chicago. Support for both national and local organizations that benefit so many different groups of people targeted by our current administration.
http://caelmore.bandcamp.com
http://zzzsleepyhead.bandcamp.com
Dead Lucid will be donating our shares as well deadlucid.bandcamp.com
Soft Ledges and our frontperson Shelley Miller will donate all proceeds from Feb. 3 Bandcamp sales to the ACLU, too. We stand against racism and profiling and for human rights.
http://softledges.bandcamp.com
http://shelleymillermusic@gmail.com
you can add
https://birdhair.bandcamp.com
I am also donating 100% of my sales to ACLU for the song entitled “Letter to the Future”, currently available for purchase. Thank you Bandcamp, for standing with us in supporting our collective fight against intolerance.
Hi Kingfisher Bluez records of Vancouver, Canada will be donating 100% profits of physical sales and 100% of digital sales https://kingfisherbluez.bandcamp.com/
Disposable America will be donating all to ACLU on Friday.
Also Tor Johnson Records!
Big Air will donate all proceeds for the month of February to the ACLU.
https://bigair.bandcamp.com/
We’ll also donate all our share of Friday sales https://themechanisms.bandcamp.com/
I’ll be donating any sales to the ACLU: https://kaddison.bandcamp.com
And so will my old band: https://themonkeywrenchgang.bandcamp.com
Murderous Vision is donating 100% on friday to ACLU as well!
arkhive music also on the donation buzz!
https://arkhivemusic.bandcamp.com/
All sales donated to the cause. So much love.
https://rushfalknor.bandcamp.com
Accident Prone is proud to join Bandcamp in this endeavor. We will donate *all* proceeds from Bandcamp sales (https://accidentpronerecords.bandcamp.com/) to the ACLU, and $3 from *every* physical LP & 2XLP sold through our distro (https://accidentprone.com/distro-store) to the Southern Poverty Law Center (https://www.splcenter.org/). We’re going to extend things on our end through the weekend, and run this fundraiser from 2/3-2/5. Thanks for taking a stand Bandcamp!
Patio will donate all sales tomorrow to Make The Road NY: http://www.maketheroadny.org/whoweare.php
100% of digital proceeds to SPLC tomorrow: https://landanimaltapes.bandcamp.com
100% of digital proceeds to SPLC for the foreseeable future: https://landanimaltapes.bandcamp.com/album/slug
I am donating 100% of my sales tomorrow to the ACLU! The electronic music community stands with immigrants and basic human rights. highsocietymusic.bandcamp.com
The Chairman Dances will donate 100% of sales to the ACLU. thechairmandances.bandcamp.com
I’ll be donating as well. KPT: kptfrsh.bandcamp.com
The Whiskey Predicament is in! Get the cool new garage-folk record Cold and Free Friday and all revenue will go to the ACLU. http://www.thewhiskeypredicament.bandcamp.com
Godspeed folks, we’ll stick it out together!
Stclvr.bandcamp.com
Maisonneuve Music (Hamilton, Ontario, Canada) will donate 100% of Friday sales to the ACLU :) http://maisonneuvemusic.bandcamp.com/
Count us in.
https://themorningsea.bandcamp.com/
Dockyard Boxer Will Be Donating!
Tomorrow, I will donate 100% of my share in sales to the NRDC: https://www.nrdc.org/
https://kylepreston.bandcamp.com/
We are onboard. 100% of Spray’s online sales on Friday will go to the ACLU.
http://spray.bandcamp.com
Me too:
evergreenrefuge.bandcamp.com
tunicaexterna.bandcamp.com
hypnagogicabyss.bandcamp.com
cuscuta.bandcamp.com
dylanrupe.bandcamp.com
Opium Dream Estate will donate 100% of its share of Friday sales
https://opiumdreamestate.bandcamp.com
More Than Folk will donate 100% of its share of Friday sales
https://morethanfolkrecords.bandcamp.com
Portallatro Record Co. funds ACLU as well as others like Southern Poverty Law Center.
I’ll be donating all of sales all week
https://brandonschmitt.bandcamp.com/
Solvents is IN! 100%
https://solvents.bandcamp.com
Heres a link to our Trump protest song:
https://solvents.bandcamp.com/track/song-for-president-trump-im-gonna-fight
https://moongriffin.bandcamp.com Will donate 100% Friday-Sunday this weekend.
https://strongsender.bandcamp.com will donate 100% this Friday, Saturday and Sunay
Hell yeah, count us in!
Wallow
http://www.WallowK3.bandcamp.com
Mark Montgomery French will donate 100% of Friday’s sales to the ACLU as well.
#resist #reclaim #revote
Portland band ALTO! (Trouble In Mind Records) will be doing the same:
http://altoexclamationpoint.bandcamp.com
I’ll be donating all my February earnings as well!
aaroncorbett.bandcamp.com
We at Lost Sound Tapes will also be donating 100% to the ACLU on Friday <3