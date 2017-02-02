#NoBanNoWall: Over 200 Labels & Artists Join Us in Donating Friday’s Profits to the ACLU

Labels Donating to the ACLU

Over 200 artists and labels have joined us in donating their Bandcamp profits tomorrow to the ACLU and other organizations in support of immigrants and refugees. We’ve done our best to list them all here, but if you’re a label or artist who will be making a donation tomorrow, you can let people know by sharing your information in the comments below. Bandcamp will be donating 100% of our share of the proceeds to the ACLU, no matter what you choose to buy, but the labels listed below are making additional donations.

Aaron Tap
Abbot Kinney
Advance Base
Al Baker
Alanna McArdle (ex Joanna Gruesome) (Donating to Right to Remain)
Alex Rose
All That Noise For Feeling
American Residue Records
Amplifer
Andy D
Andrew Tuttle
Anti-
Animal Style Records
Anthology Records
Arctic Flowers
Auralgami Sounds
Ba Da Bing Records (Donating to the Nigerian Muslim Association of New York)
Barsuk Records (Proceeds from their compilation Sad! will benefit the ACLU)
Batillus
Blissesb
Blood Music (Donating all revenue from digital sales)
Bloodshot Records
Boilerman
Bones Hamilton
Boogarins (Will donate 10% of their sales of “Desvio Onirico”)
Broken20
Carbon 7
Casiotone For the Painfully Alone
Champion Lover
Chasing Morgan
Cherub Records
Chin Up!
Chris Polcyn
Cody Yantis
Colleen Raney
Common Ground Records
Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends
Cory J Brewer
Cougar on a Meth Binge
Court Hoang
Crocodile Deathspin
Daylight Robbery
DCTV (Will be donating to the ACLU for the entire month of February)
Dead Lizard Grin
Deathwish, Inc.
Den Miller
Digisaurus
Doll Factory
Don’t Stop Now
Duke Buzzy
Epitaph
Eric Peter Schwartz
Esper Scout
Extinction AD
Fact Pattern
Fake Limbs
Father/Daughter Records
Fire Talk Records (Will donate 10% of their sales)
Flannelgraph Records
Fluff and Gravy Records (Will donate 10% of their profits)
Four Tet
Franck Martin
Full Spectrum Records
Further Records (Will donate 100% of digital sales, 50% of physical)
Future of the Left
Gap Tooth
Germany Germany
Get Party Records
Gezzelig Records (All proceeds from “Is There Another Language” will be donated)
Gidim
Glass House
Golden Halos
Head 2 Wall Records
Her Name is Calla
High Aura’d
Hip Kid Records
Hit City U.S.A.
Hop on Pop
Hopeful Monster
Hyperdub
Infinite Best
Interbella
Jameson Elder
Jesse Dangerously
John Heart Jackie
Jonas Newhouse
Jorge Velez
Kaptur
Ken Reid (Will donate 50% of sales to the ACLU)
Kill Rock Stars
Killer Tofu Records
Knuckle Puck
Laura K
Le Barons
Ligature
Lonely Child
Lonely Voyage Records
Loop Crew
Los Campesinos!
Lubec
Luciernaga
Luke Sweeney
Lushlife (Donating all proceeds from “My Idols Are Dead” mixtape)
Lykanthea (Donating all proceeds on 2/3 to CAIR)
Major Grizz
Mandy Troxel
Marc with a C (Donating all proceeds from digital sales)
Marking
MD Dunn
Melissa Dunphy
Merge Records (Making a donation to the ACLU matching 100% of proceeds from Bandcamp purchases)
Mexican Summer
Midnite Snaxxx
Minks Miracle Medicine
Mint Records
Miracle of Sound
Modern Huge
Mogi Grumbles
Mojave Nomads
Molly Bauckhman
Mothertapes
Mythstery Records
Naal
National Tattler
Negative Fun Records
Nerd Ferguson
Nesh Complex
Night Orchid
Norwegian Arms
Obfusc
Pandafan
Pelican (Donating all sales to Doctors Without Borders)
Pinegrove (Donating all sales to Southern Poverty Law Center)
Planet Creep
Porky’s Groove Machine
Post War Glamour Girls
Psychic Troubles Tapes
Quarter Tonality
Rafiq Bhatia
researcher
Reunions
Rhymesayers
Riognach Robinson
Ripped From the Roots
River Whyless
Robot Needs Home
Robert M. Jones
Rock Plaza Central
Rock, Paper, Cynic
Roofhare (Will donate 100% of sales from their newest EP)
Run for Cover
Running Red Lights
Sad13
Sam Moss
Scientific American (Matching every “pay more” donation)
Screen Vinyl Image (Donating 100% all February to the ACLU)
Sean + Ur Not
Silver Torches
Sloth Hands
Software
Socotra Soundscapes (All proceeds go to Solidarios Sin Fronteras, a Barcelona-based NGO working to rebuild homes and communities on Socotra after the main island was devastated by hurricanes)
Son Lux (All proceeds from “At War With Walls and Mazes” will be donated to the ACLU for the next four years)
Speedy Ortiz
Spencer Robinson
Split Feet
Still Here Records
Storm Clouds
Sub Pop
Subsquare
Sumeau
Swanning
Swoon Records (Will donate 10% of digital sales)
Tape Waves
Tax Brandywine
The Big Bend
The Big Ups
The Bryan Adams
The Envlps
The Fog Signals
The Foul English
The Riftshifters
The Sound of the Ladies
This is Hell
This Soil is Diseased (Donating $100 plus any other revenue to the ACLU)
Tompkins Square
Tribal Realites
Ultrakylstron
Up & Go
Versus the World
War Records
Washer (Donating to the Council on Islamic Relations)
Weird At Last
Whimsically Macabre
Wild Wild Wets
William Selman
Willy Porter
Xiu Xiu (Donating 100% of revenue from Bandcamp sales for the next four years to the ACLU)
Zulu Panda

  1. Sunless Sea Records
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:07 am | Permalink

    http://sunlesssearecords.bandcamp.com Sunless Sea Records will be donating 100% of sales Friday-Sunday.

  2. Wharfer
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:17 am | Permalink

    Happy to do the same!

    http://wharfer.bandcamp.com

  3. Clif Johnston
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:18 am | Permalink

    Apptronica will donate all revenue from digital sales on Friday to the ACLU. http://apptronica.bandcamp.com

  4. Nathan Reusch
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:19 am | Permalink

    The Record Machine will be matching donations for every sale. http://www.therecordmachine.bandcamp.com

  5. Jaime Cereus
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:22 am | Permalink

    Please Add me to the list ^_^
    https://jaimecereus.bandcamp.com/track/fear-in-the-land-of-the-brave

    100% of proceeds will go to the ACLU for the rest of the year.

  6. J. Bennett
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:30 am | Permalink

    Ides Of Gemini will be donating all Friday’s profits to the ACLU: https://idesofgemini.bandcamp.com

  7. Tom Dyer
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:33 am | Permalink

    Green Monkey Records will donate all revenue from all sales on Friday to the ACLU.

  8. Bows
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:34 am | Permalink

    Bows will be releasing a new track on Friday and donating all proceeds to the ACLU Friday-Sunday
    https://bowsmusic.bandcamp.com/

  9. clairmorgandotcom
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:35 am | Permalink

    Sign us up!

    https://clairmorgan.bandcamp.com/

  10. Freerunner
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:35 am | Permalink

    We would like to be added to this list, as we will be donating 100% of our physical and digital album sales tomorrow to the American Civil Liberties Union.
    http://freerunnermusic.bandcamp.com

  11. GagReflex
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:36 am | Permalink

    GagReflex will be donating 100% of digital sales and 50% of physical sales and merch

  12. Alfonso Magallon
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:37 am | Permalink

    We are happy to stand with you on this issue. 100% of Proceeds will be donated to the ACLU for two weeks straight!

  13. spaceshipmark
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:38 am | Permalink

    Spaceship Pictures and Harmonic Union Music are too…
    https://spaceship.bandcamp.com/
    https://harmonicunionmusic.bandcamp.com/

  14. GagReflex
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:38 am | Permalink

    https://gagreflex.bandcamp.com

    100% of digital sales and 50% of physical sales/merchant to ACLU this Friday

  15. Tyler McCauley
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:40 am | Permalink

    us too! putting up new tracks tomorrow.

    https://motionstudies.bandcamp.com/

  16. Thom Lyons
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:41 am | Permalink

    You can count me in – thomlyons.bandcamp.com

  17. RJ Kozain
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:45 am | Permalink

    http://2020k.bandcamp.com – 5% of profit for all of 2017 Bandcamp sales will go toward the ACLU!

  18. Emma Deerful
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:55 am | Permalink

    I will also be doing this – with the exception of Without Borders, profits from which go to the London organisation JCWI in perpetuity, I will be donating any takings to ACLU.

    http://deerful.bandcamp.com

  19. Matthew Brownbill
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:55 am | Permalink

    https://theirrefutable.bandcamp.com/ – you can have 100% of my digital sales for the next month

  20. akms
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 11:57 am | Permalink

    http://theburninghell.bandcamp.com is doing 100% tomorrow.

  21. Seton Edgerton
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:08 pm | Permalink

    Well Well Well would like to donate 100% of sales Friday Feb 3rd to the American Civil Liberties Union

    http://www.wellwellwelltheband.com

  22. Shoshana Jedwab
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:10 pm | Permalink

    Please donate all of my bandcamp sales tomorrow, Friday February 3, 2017 to the ACLU. I am the daughter of an Auschwitz survivor and a new artist at Bandcamp. We’ve seen this before! No to the ban on (Muslim) immigrants. No to cruelty to immigrants. We must protect the stranger in our midst. We must defend our democratic values. -Shoshana Jedwab artist of “I Remember”.https://shoshanajedwab.bandcamp.com/

  23. Doug Schrashun
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:10 pm | Permalink

    https://newrestaurants.bandcamp.com – we’ve donated all of the money we’ve made from this record so far to the ACLU and will continue to do so

  24. German Error Message
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:11 pm | Permalink

    germanerrormessage.bandcamp.com – 100% of profits from digital sales for the month of february are going to the aclu

  25. Record Kicks
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:12 pm | Permalink

    Record Kicks will be donating 100% of our share of any digital sales bought on Bandcamp on Friday to ACLU http://recordkicks.bandcamp.com

  26. Erin McKeown
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:17 pm | Permalink

    https://erinmckeown.bandcamp.com/ will donate 100% of proceeds to border angels http://www.borderangels.org/ and black girls code http://www.blackgirlscode.com/

  27. Joey Lyons
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:19 pm | Permalink

    The Fuss is pre-releasing our debut album, “The Fuss (LP)”, for 24 hours on Friday, February 3rd, 2017. We are donating 100% of ALL sales to the ACLU. That which unites us is greater than that which divides us. Power to the people. God Bless you all.
    https://whatthefuss.bandcamp.com

  28. Antiphons
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:19 pm | Permalink

    Antiphons will be donating 100% as well ~ http://antiphons.bandcamp.com ! thanks for doing this, bandcamp

  29. Amerigo Gazaway
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:20 pm | Permalink

    https://soulmatesproject.bandcamp.com/ will be donating 100% of tomorrow’s profits to the ACLU

  30. Brass Magic
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:25 pm | Permalink

    Brass Magic will donate 100% of our share of any digital sales bought on Bandcamp on Friday to ACLU!

    https://brassmagic.bandcamp.com/

  31. Michelle Birsky
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:30 pm | Permalink

    Birch will be donating 100% of tomorrow’s proceeds to the ACLU — https://birchmusicnyc.bandcamp.com/

  32. Colin Hero
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:37 pm | Permalink

    Hero Records will be donating 100% of sales (not just profits) – https://herorecords.bandcamp.com/

  33. Andy
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:37 pm | Permalink

    I play in “Kaptur” and 100% of our portion of sales will be donated to the ACLU as well!

  34. Tyler McAndrew
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:37 pm | Permalink

    Toxic Parents will be joining.

    https://toxicparents.bandcamp.com

  35. Uncommon Nasa
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:37 pm | Permalink

    My release “Mink Swimming Pools” collects new and rare work of mine that is inspired by Rod Serling’s work and the Twilight Zone. All proceeds are going to the ACLU, as well as NPR. And I’m covering all bandcamp fees. It debuted on 1/20 and will be available through 3/20 and limited to 50 tapes.
    Digital available here: https://uncommonrecords.bandcamp.com/album/mink-swimming-pools
    Tapes available here: http://ihadanaccidentrecords.com/album/mink-swimming-pools

  36. Jennifer Pos
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:40 pm | Permalink

    Please donate all of my bandcamp sales tomorrow, Friday February 3, 2017 to the ACLU. http://jenniferposmusic.bandcamp.com

  37. Wally Clark
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:41 pm | Permalink

    Gummy Soul

    https://gummysoul.bandcamp.com/

  38. Ian Scot Price
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

    100% of proceeds from Pleasure Boat Records on Feb 3rd will be going to the ACLU –

    https://pleasureboatrecords.bandcamp.com/

  39. Krista Diem
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:43 pm | Permalink

    Count us in! https://lapecheband.bandcamp.com donate 100% of sales tomorrow to ACLU

  40. Kay
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:46 pm | Permalink

    The entire Specialist Subject Records catalogue is ‘pay what you want’ Friday.

    All proceeds from downloads will be donated to Refugee Action, a UK-based charity who actively support people who are resettling in the UK having fled conflict and persecution.

    https://specialistsubject.bandcamp.com/

  41. Colin O'Hearn
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:52 pm | Permalink

    I’ll be donating any and all profits from albums sold on Friday to the ACLU as well. #resist https://apostroph1c.bandcamp.com/

  42. Cole Jolley
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:55 pm | Permalink

    I’m matching Bandcamp by donating all my proceeds from sales on my Bandcamp catalog Friday, Feb 3 to the ACLU.

    https://colemanjolley.bandcamp.com/

  43. Michael Cerveris
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:58 pm | Permalink

    Low Heat Records is already donating proceeds from its TAKE ME HOME a benefit concert for West Virginia record to the WV Red Cross, but will make additional donations to the ACLU for all sales Friday https://lowheatrecords.bandcamp.com/music

  44. The Wyrd Brothers
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:58 pm | Permalink

    The Wyrd Brothers will also donate 100% of this Friday’s Downloads to the ACLU.

  45. Simon Joyner
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 12:58 pm | Permalink

    I’ll be donating 100% of all my download profits tomorrow. I’m splitting them evenly between Planned Parenthood and Omaha’s The Refugee Empowerment Center (http://refugeeempowerment.org/).

  46. Dan Robitaille
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:07 pm | Permalink

    I will be donating any and all profits from all sales sold on Friday to the ACLU as well.
    https://314techno.bandcamp.com

  47. Itty Bitty Beats
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:09 pm | Permalink

    Itty Bitty Beats will be donating 100% of digital music sales on Friday 3rd,to ACLU. http://ittybittybeats.com

  48. Colin Robinson
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:11 pm | Permalink

    I’ll donate all profits from Jumble Hole Clough sales on Friday to the ACLU.

    https://jumbleholeclough.bandcamp.com/

  49. HolBeu
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:14 pm | Permalink

    C4Service will donate their share on Friday, too.
    https://c4service.bandcamp.com/

  50. Keiran Hannifin
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:14 pm | Permalink

    Han-FX & Jor-DMC will donate 100% of All sales of partners in rhyme until the end of Feb

  51. Helen McCookerybook
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

    I will donate all proceeds of download sales. Helen McCookerybook

  52. The Raygun Girls (@theraygungirls)
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

    The Raygun Girls will also be donating all proceeds of all album sales through Bandcamp to the ACLU.
    I am first generation US born. My grandmother came here from Ecuador and brought my mother.

  53. Cartoon Violence
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:19 pm | Permalink

    Cartoon Violence will donate half of all our proceeds on Friday to Planned Parenthood.
    You can pay what you want for anything in our back catalog, as well as pre-order our new EP coming out this month.
    http://cartoonviolins.bandcamp.com

  54. Phil Ford
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:22 pm | Permalink

    Get in the Car will be donating 100% from everything sold for the month of February to the ACLU.
    #nobannowall https://getinthecar.bandcamp.com/

  55. Deckhead Records
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:25 pm | Permalink

    Deckhead Records will be donating 100% of sales tomorrow. deckheadrecords.bandcamp.com

  56. Noelle Hampton
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

    We will be donating all profits from our Bandcamp digital sales for the whole month of February to the ACLU. #nobannowall Check out our song, “Call Out Love”. It’s our anthem of hope for these crazy times. https://thebellesounds.bandcamp.com/

  57. Lisa Bastoni
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:41 pm | Permalink

    Thank you so much for doing this, Bandcamp! I’ll be donating 100% of my share of “The Wishing Hour” to ACLU.

  58. bad Vibrations
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:43 pm | Permalink

    Bad Vibrations (AU) will donate 100% of profit Fri-Sun to Australian charity – RISE: Refugees, Survivors and Ex-detainees

    https://morebadvibrations.bandcamp.com/

  59. hossanova
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:45 pm | Permalink

    ATTENTION ALL 6 OF MY FRIENDS!!! 100%!!! http://hossanova.bandcamp.com/album/ensnare-the-bovine

  60. QTK
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:46 pm | Permalink

    Queen Takes King will also be doing the same.
    http://queentakesking.bandcamp.com

  61. Vinyl Nightmare Orchestra
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:47 pm | Permalink

    Vinyl NightMare Orchestra stands with immigrants the world over and will join Bandcamp in donating 100% of Friday sales to the ACLU!

  62. Doug McFarlane
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:47 pm | Permalink

    Bloodnut will also donate any money we make tomorrow to the cause.

  63. Arenal (@arenal_irazu)
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:48 pm | Permalink

    All sales from http://arenal.bandcamp.com will be donated to the ACLU tomorrow.

  64. anther
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:48 pm | Permalink

    Count us in! antherpdx.bandcamp.com

  65. Austen
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 1:58 pm | Permalink

    Hit City U.S.A. will donate 100% of profits friday to ACLU. #nobannowall

  66. Distort//Discos
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:03 pm | Permalink

    All Distort//Discos sales will be donated to the ACLU tomorrow. Cheers!

    http://distortdiscos.bandcamp.com

  67. Soliloquy
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:04 pm | Permalink

    #nobannowall https://soliloquypop.bandcamp.com/
    Soliloquy will also donate 100% of friday sales to the ACLU. Sanctuary everywhere!

  68. earthen sea
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:09 pm | Permalink

    i will donate all sales tomorrow to the ACLU https://earthensea.bandcamp.com

    Also just posted an album and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to 3 other organizations as well: https://earthensea.bandcamp.com/album/a-serious-thing

  69. Psalm Collective
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:14 pm | Permalink

    InI PSALM collective will to the same on february, how can we do?

  70. prismatic7
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:16 pm | Permalink

    I will also be donating 100% of sales to the ACLU https://chriswenn.bandcamp.com

  71. Jurassic Pop
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:27 pm | Permalink

    Count Jurassic Pop in! All Friday’s revenue goes to the ACLU.

    https://jurassicpop.bandcamp.com

  72. Editions Black & Blue
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:28 pm | Permalink

    In addition to Bandcamp’s ACLU donations, I’ll be splitting digital proceeds from my eponymous works between the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and 3Arts in Chicago, an organization advocating for our city’s women artists, artists of color, and artists with disabilities. As for my Sleepyhead project, we’ll be splitting digital proceeds between Planned Parenthood and Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ health and social services organization also in Chicago. Support for both national and local organizations that benefit so many different groups of people targeted by our current administration.

    http://caelmore.bandcamp.com
    http://zzzsleepyhead.bandcamp.com

  73. Ryan Rhoades
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:31 pm | Permalink

    Dead Lucid will be donating our shares as well deadlucid.bandcamp.com

  74. Soft Ledges
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

    Soft Ledges and our frontperson Shelley Miller will donate all proceeds from Feb. 3 Bandcamp sales to the ACLU, too. We stand against racism and profiling and for human rights.

    http://softledges.bandcamp.com
    http://shelleymillermusic@gmail.com

  75. kingofalbanmar
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    you can add

    https://birdhair.bandcamp.com

  76. You I Am
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:52 pm | Permalink

    I am also donating 100% of my sales to ACLU for the song entitled “Letter to the Future”, currently available for purchase. Thank you Bandcamp, for standing with us in supporting our collective fight against intolerance.

  77. Tim
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

    Hi Kingfisher Bluez records of Vancouver, Canada will be donating 100% profits of physical sales and 100% of digital sales https://kingfisherbluez.bandcamp.com/

  78. Dustin Watson
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    Disposable America will be donating all to ACLU on Friday.

  79. Paul
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:00 pm | Permalink

    Also Tor Johnson Records!

  80. bigairband
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:14 pm | Permalink

    Big Air will donate all proceeds for the month of February to the ACLU.

    https://bigair.bandcamp.com/

  81. The Mechanisms
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

    We’ll also donate all our share of Friday sales https://themechanisms.bandcamp.com/

  82. Kyle Soyer
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:27 pm | Permalink

    I’ll be donating any sales to the ACLU: https://kaddison.bandcamp.com
    And so will my old band: https://themonkeywrenchgang.bandcamp.com

  83. Murderous Vision
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

    Murderous Vision is donating 100% on friday to ACLU as well!

  84. arkhive music
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:36 pm | Permalink

    arkhive music also on the donation buzz!
    https://arkhivemusic.bandcamp.com/

  85. Rush Falknor
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:38 pm | Permalink

    All sales donated to the cause. So much love.

    https://rushfalknor.bandcamp.com

  86. Gary (Accident Prone)
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    Accident Prone is proud to join Bandcamp in this endeavor. We will donate *all* proceeds from Bandcamp sales (https://accidentpronerecords.bandcamp.com/) to the ACLU, and $3 from *every* physical LP & 2XLP sold through our distro (https://accidentprone.com/distro-store) to the Southern Poverty Law Center (https://www.splcenter.org/). We’re going to extend things on our end through the weekend, and run this fundraiser from 2/3-2/5. Thanks for taking a stand Bandcamp!

  87. Patio
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:46 pm | Permalink

    Patio will donate all sales tomorrow to Make The Road NY: http://www.maketheroadny.org/whoweare.php

  88. Aaris King
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:49 pm | Permalink

    100% of digital proceeds to SPLC tomorrow: https://landanimaltapes.bandcamp.com

    100% of digital proceeds to SPLC for the foreseeable future: https://landanimaltapes.bandcamp.com/album/slug

  89. HIGHSOCIETY
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:49 pm | Permalink

    I am donating 100% of my sales tomorrow to the ACLU! The electronic music community stands with immigrants and basic human rights. highsocietymusic.bandcamp.com

  90. Eric Krewson
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:49 pm | Permalink

    The Chairman Dances will donate 100% of sales to the ACLU. thechairmandances.bandcamp.com

  91. KPT
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:51 pm | Permalink

    I’ll be donating as well. KPT: kptfrsh.bandcamp.com

  92. Nathan Fey
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:52 pm | Permalink

    The Whiskey Predicament is in! Get the cool new garage-folk record Cold and Free Friday and all revenue will go to the ACLU. http://www.thewhiskeypredicament.bandcamp.com
    Godspeed folks, we’ll stick it out together!

  93. George Moore
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:52 pm | Permalink

    Stclvr.bandcamp.com

  94. Kathleen Farley @ Maisonneuve Music
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

    Maisonneuve Music (Hamilton, Ontario, Canada) will donate 100% of Friday sales to the ACLU :) http://maisonneuvemusic.bandcamp.com/

  95. The Morning Sea
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

    Count us in.

    https://themorningsea.bandcamp.com/

  96. Dockyard Boxer
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

    Dockyard Boxer Will Be Donating!

  97. Kyle Preston
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:18 pm | Permalink

    Tomorrow, I will donate 100% of my share in sales to the NRDC: https://www.nrdc.org/

    https://kylepreston.bandcamp.com/

  98. Spray
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:21 pm | Permalink

    We are onboard. 100% of Spray’s online sales on Friday will go to the ACLU.
    http://spray.bandcamp.com

  99. Dylan R
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm | Permalink

    Me too:
    evergreenrefuge.bandcamp.com
    tunicaexterna.bandcamp.com
    hypnagogicabyss.bandcamp.com
    cuscuta.bandcamp.com
    dylanrupe.bandcamp.com

  100. Sébastien Defiolle
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:27 pm | Permalink

    Opium Dream Estate will donate 100% of its share of Friday sales
    https://opiumdreamestate.bandcamp.com

  101. Sébastien Defiolle
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:27 pm | Permalink

    More Than Folk will donate 100% of its share of Friday sales
    https://morethanfolkrecords.bandcamp.com

  102. Portallatro
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:28 pm | Permalink

    Portallatro Record Co. funds ACLU as well as others like Southern Poverty Law Center.

  103. Brandon Schmitt
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:39 pm | Permalink

    I’ll be donating all of sales all week
    https://brandonschmitt.bandcamp.com/

  104. Jarrod Bramson
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:41 pm | Permalink

    Solvents is IN! 100%

    https://solvents.bandcamp.com

    Heres a link to our Trump protest song:

    https://solvents.bandcamp.com/track/song-for-president-trump-im-gonna-fight

  105. Moongriffin
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:49 pm | Permalink

    https://moongriffin.bandcamp.com Will donate 100% Friday-Sunday this weekend.

  106. strongsender
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:54 pm | Permalink

    https://strongsender.bandcamp.com will donate 100% this Friday, Saturday and Sunay

  107. aldewees
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:55 pm | Permalink

    Hell yeah, count us in!
    Wallow
    http://www.WallowK3.bandcamp.com

  108. Mark Montgomery French
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:55 pm | Permalink

    Mark Montgomery French will donate 100% of Friday’s sales to the ACLU as well.
    #resist #reclaim #revote

  109. raheemrecords
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:56 pm | Permalink

    Portland band ALTO! (Trouble In Mind Records) will be doing the same:
    http://altoexclamationpoint.bandcamp.com

  110. Aaron
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 4:59 pm | Permalink

    I’ll be donating all my February earnings as well!

    aaroncorbett.bandcamp.com

  111. Lost Sound Tapes
    Posted February 2, 2017 at 5:00 pm | Permalink

    We at Lost Sound Tapes will also be donating 100% to the ACLU on Friday <3

